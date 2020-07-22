Watch Now: Closer Look At Negotiations Between NFL And NFLPA ( 2:43 )

The Atlanta Falcons announced in an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday that the club will have limited capacity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2020 season as the NFL continues to alter regularly scheduled procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the announcement, the Falcons noted that they will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000 to 20,0000 fans, which is in keeping with state and local requirements along with the NFL and CDC social distancing guidelines.

In an email sent to season ticket holders who are up to date on their payments, the Falcons asked if they would like to attend home games this season and, if so, rank the first four home games in order of which they'd like to attend. If limited capacity remains in place throughout the 2020 season, the team says that they will send another email in October regarding the final four games.

Atlanta also informed fans who are on their PSL payments that they can be extended for one year and not be charged a principle and interest in 2021. The Falcons will also offer season ticket credits, meaning that the club will apply 2020 funds towards tickets for limited capacity games and any unused credits will be credited towards 2021(the price will also remain flat). If fans so choose, they will also have the option for a refund for any unused funds.

The Falcons are just the latest team in the league to announce plans for how they'll deal with fans amid the pandemic and it hasn't exactly been uniform across the board, given the different spikes in certain areas of the country. The Giants and Jets released a joint statement on Monday announcing that there will be no fans at MetLife Stadium, which is located in East Rutherford, N.J., this season. Meanwhile, teams like the New England Patriots have announced that they are hoping to host about 20% capacity at Gillette Stadium if state and local governments approve.

The NFL also came out on Wednesday and officially stated that any fans who are able to attend games in 2020, no matter the state, will be required to wear face coverings.

Atlanta is one of 24 teams that are currently having their Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan reviewed currently, the NFLPA announced. The Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Broncos, Lions, Texans, Chiefs, and Dolphins are the eight teams that have already had their IDER plans approved.