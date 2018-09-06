Falcons vs. Eagles odds, spread: Picks by proven expert who's 16-6 on Atlanta games

The 2018 NFL Kickoff is finally here, as the Philadelphia Eagles begin their Super Bowl defense by hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Super Bowl hero Nick Foles gets the start for the Eagles in place of the injured Carson Wentz, while the Falcons' offense, which underachieved last year, is poised to meet high expectations and get Atlanta back to the Super Bowl. The Eagles were favored by four when the line opened, but the spread has since dropped to 1.5 with word that Wentz won't start and WR Alshon Jeffery is week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5, down two from where it opened.

White knows the Eagles lost LeGarrette Blount in free agency, but still has one of the deeper RB groups in the league with Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles. They also added a starting WR in free agency in Mike Wallace, who will be leaned on Thursday with Jeffery sidelined. Jeffery led Philadelphia in receiving touchdowns last year with nine.

Wentz also won't play as he continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered late in 2017, but no team is better prepared for such an issue than the Eagles. Foles is back under center, six months removed from leading Philly through the NFL Playoffs before passing for 373 yards and three TDs in earning Super Bowl MVP honors in a win over the Patriots. Foles did look rough in the Week 3 preseason dress rehearsal, tossing two picks and getting sacked three times. He also lost a fumble.

The defense is expected to again be a force. The unit ranked fourth in both points and yards allowed, then added several likely contributors, including Pro Bowl DE Michael Bennett.

Just because the Eagles boast a stellar defense doesn't mean they'll cover Thursday. Devonta Freeman is back at running back for Atlanta and the Falcons added a new weapon at wide receiver in Alabama standout Calvin Ridley. The offense is a year removed from dominating the rest of the NFL and has five-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, who had 10 red zone targets last season but only had three touchdowns.

On defense, the Falcons have nine starters returning, including former Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant, and they're hoping for a resurgence from Vic Beasley, who led in NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016 before nagging injuries limited him to eight starts and five sacks in 2017.

