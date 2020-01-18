Giants add former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to Joe Judge's staff as offensive coordinator

Jason Garrett will face his former team at least twice during the 2020 season, and maybe beyond. The New York Giants announced Friday that Garrett, the Cowboys' coach for a decade before his contract was not renewed earlier this month, had agreed to become the Giants' new offensive coordinator. It was initially reported on Wednesday that Garrett, who had led the Cowboys to three NFC East division titles, had interviewed for the position.

New Giants head coach Joe Judge had the following to say about Garrett in a press release:

"I've known about Jason for a long time, not only through the general public as well-known as he is as head coach of the Cowboys. There were guys I worked with that I came across in my career at both Alabama and at the New England Patriots that worked with Jason through their time in Miami with him. They consistently all reflected on how smart he is, how great a teacher he is and how his perspective of the game was through a different lens than most coaches. And when he sees it, he's able to communicate it and paint that mental image to the players. And he does a fantastic job of making in-game adjustments."

Garrett had served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for over three years before being promoted to head coach in 2010. He will now be part of Joe Judge's first staff in New York, as the Giants look to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Speaking of Judge, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday night that he and Garrett were "on the same page" with regard to working together following their meeting on Wednesday. Garrett, according to Raopoport, wanted to check with his family before accepting the position.

Troy Aikman's backup in Dallas from 1993-99, Garrett won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys while helping read the plays into Aikman during Dallas' championship run. Garrett spent his final season with the Giants, appearing in just two regular season games before retiring at season's end.

Garrett was named the Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2007, helping Dallas win 13 games that season before being upset by the eventual champion Giants in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Garrett remained in that position until he relieved Wade Phillips as the team's interim coach during the 2010 season. Cowboys owner/general manger Jerry Jones lifted the interim tag off Garrett during the 2011 offseason.

Garrett, 53, went 85-67 as the Cowboys' head coach while leading Dallas to three playoff appearances. He went 2-3 in playoff games, including the Cowboys' controversial loss to the Packers in the divisional round of the 2014 playoffs. Garrett presided over several dynamic offenses in Dallas that included the talents of quarterbacks Tony Romo and Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarco Murray, tight end Jason Witten, receiver Dez Bryant and one of the NFL's best offensive lines that included guard Zack Martin.

Dallas' collapse late in the 2019 season ultimately led to Garrett not getting his contract renewed, as Dallas missed the playoffs after a 3-0 start. Garrett was replaced in Dallas with Mike McCarthy, whose 12-year run in Green Bay included a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

In New York, Garrett will get to work with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Barkley rushed for over 1,000 yards for a second consecutive year in 2019. Jones, the sixth overall pick in last year's draft, completed 61.9% of his passes last season while throwing 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Garrett will also work underneath Judge, who spent the previous eight seasons as an assistant on the Patriots' coaching staff. Together, they will look to help the Giants move up the NFC East's pecking order.