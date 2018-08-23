Giants coach wants Eli Manning to do something in 2018 that he's never done before

Eli Manning is known for a lot of things, but his passing accuracy definitely isn't one of them.

In his 14-year career, Manning has only finished one season ranked in the top 10 for completion percentage (2010), and he ranked ninth that year. In 2017, Manning finished the year with a completion percentage of 61.6 percent, which ranked more than 10 points behind Drew Brees, who led the NFL with a 72 percent completion rate.

Although Manning has never come close to matching Brees' completion numbers, new Giants coach Pat Shurmur would like to see that change this season. During an interview with the New York Post this week, Shurmur set a lofty goal for Manning: He's like his quarterback to get near the 70 percent mark.

"I think he can," Shurmur said. "I think it's important that you get him in the high 60s, bordering on 70."

On one hand, that sounds crazy, and that's because Manning's career high is just 63.1 percent. On the other hand, if anyone can help Manning pull it off, it's Shurmur. Last season, Shurmur was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, helping Case Keenum skyrocket his career high completion percentage from 60.9 to 67.6.

Keenum was clearly comfortable running Shurmur's offense, which bodes well for the Giants, because Manning says he feels the same way.

"I feel good, but I still have work to do," Manning said shortly after the Giants' opening preseason game against the Browns. "I think it's great going against a different defense, and different coverages. It tests your progressions, getting through things and making good decisions. I feel very comfortable but there is always room to grow."

In the 20-10 loss to Cleveland, Manning finished just 4 of 7 (57.1 completion percentage), but he was playing without several stars. Both Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley spent the game on the bench, and they also didn't play in the Giants' second preseason game.

Despite the fact that those guys haven't played in the preseason yet, Manning still likes what he sees out of Shurmur's offense.

"I think we have guys that can get open, and I think it's a good system and scheme," Manning said. "I think we'll run the ball and get in good down-and-distance and have an opportunity to find completions. I hope we can do that."

The good news for Manning is that both Beckham and Barkley are expected to be ready to go in Week 1. The addition of Barkley alone will give Manning a threat he hasn't really had in New York: a pass-catching running back.

As for Beckham, Shurmur is eager to see the star receiver and Manning get on the same page as quickly as possible. Beckham missed the final 11 games of the 2017 season after fracturing his ankle in Week 5.

"I think it's very critical," Shurmur said of reigniting the chemistry between Beckham and Manning. "Two of our best players and two guys that are going to hopefully touch the ball a lot, so it's important that they know what they're doing."

Of course, if the offseason has been any indication, Shurmur has nothing to worry about, because the two already have plenty of chemistry.