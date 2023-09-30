New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as doubtful for the team's Monday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Barkley has been dealing with an ankle injury, which he said was a high ankle sprain suffered during Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. The MRI showed he has an "ordinary sprain" and that he avoided serious injury when he rolled his ankle on the game-winning drive.The 26-year-old was limited in practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

So far this season, he has 29 carries with 114 yards and one touchdown across two games. He also has nine receptions for 41 yards and one receiving score.

If Barkley does not play, the Giants will have to rely on running backs Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray to fill the gap.

Seattle is 2-1 heading into the game, while the Giants are 1-2. The Giants lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-12, in Week 3 and 40-0 in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle's one loss was a 30-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks and Giants are scheduled to play Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.