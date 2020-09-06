After spending all offseason on the open market, Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal, the team announced. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Clowney's deal is worth $12 million and has a max value of $15 million. Clowney will be reunited in Tennessee with Mike Vrabel, who was on the Houston Texans' staff during Clowney's first three seasons. Vrabel recently confirmed that the Titans had reached out to Clowney's agent.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Seattle Seahawks continued to monitor Clowney's situation, but didn't feel like they were really in the discussion towards the end of the debacle. That $12 million salary was the very upper edge of their comfort zone, and it certainly looked like Clowney was at least going to get that. The New Orleans Saints also wanted to land Clowney and even reportedly spent the latter part of the week talking to some veterans on their roster about reworking contracts to create cap room. New Orleans was trying to talk Clowney into joining the Saints for less as they again gear up for a Super Bowl run during what is considered to be Drew Brees' last season.

While his desired annual salary was speculated on throughout the offseason, Clowney has never had more than $12 million "on the table" during his negotiations, according to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. La Canfora added that, while the Titans were the most consistent player throughout the process, the Browns were also offering Clowney around the $12 million he was reportedly aiming for. As previously mentioned, the Saints had made a push to sign Clowney before the start of the regular season and Seattle was in the background keeping tabs on Clowney, who played well during his only season with the club.

After injuries wiped out most of his rookie season, Clowney, the No.1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, bounced back in 2015, recording 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 13 games (nine starts). Clowney earned the first of three consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2016 while becoming a regular starter on the Texans' defense. During that span, Clowney averaged just over eight sacks, 53 tackles and 18 tackles per loss per season. He also forced four fumbles while recovering six forced fumbles.

Clowney put up solid numbers in 2019, his only season in Seattle. While his three sacks were his lowest total in a season since his rookie year, Clowney posted a career-high four forced fumbles while returning one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown. He also returned his first career interception for a touchdown. Clowney also played well in Seattle's two playoff games, recording 1.5 sacks, nine tackles and three tackles for loss.

Clowney is joining a Titans team that is looking to build off of their impressive run to the AFC Championship Game this past January. This offseason, the Titans came to terms with Ryan Tannehill on a four-year extension. They also came to terms on an extension for Derrick Henry, last year's rushing champion.

Tennessee further bolstered its roster during the draft, spending the 29th overall pick on Isaiah Wilson to help fill the hole left by Jack Conklin at right tackle. The Titans were able to acquire former LSU Tiger Kristian Fulton, one of the top-ranked defensive backs in the draft, with the 61st overall pick.