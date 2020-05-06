Jadeveon Clowney makes his pitch to interested teams, says he's still interested in return to Seahawks

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains the top free agent on the market, and it's anyone's guess when or where he's going to sign. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was traded at the beginning of last season from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks, and it appears he could be interested in another change of scenery.

On Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston caught up with Clowney at where he has been working out -- a facility called Plex. In an exclusive interview, he made his pitch to teams that may be interested in the three-time Pro Bowler.

"I want to let people know I'm ready, and whoever I sign with is gonna get the best version of me," said Clowney.

Why has Clowney waited so long to sign a contract? Other than recovering from sports hernia surgery, he says he's just waiting on the right opportunity. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the normal free agent processes like meeting and physicals. Clowney says that he's 100 percent healthy, and Plex director Danny Arnold vouched for him -- saying that they have been extremely aggressive in workouts.

"I know what's going on in the world. It's a slow process until teams can see me and see what I got and can give me physicals," said Clowney. "I'm just waiting on the right opportunity."

In 13 games last season, Clowney recorded 31 combined tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one interception for the Seahawks. While those numbers certainly aren't some of the best he has put up over his six seasons in the NFL, Clowney appeared to be more at home in a 4-3 scheme instead of in a 3-4. There has been a lot of talk about jersey numbers in Seattle -- which has led to much speculation -- but Clowney says he hasn't ruled out a return to the Seahawks.

"I love Seattle," Clowney said with a big smile. "I love everybody on the coaching staff."

As for other teams that are interested in Clowney, Berman says they are the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Seahawks and the Titans have both made multiple offers to Clowney's camp. Apparently nothing has matched Clowney's desired price tag, and he's clearly not in a hurry to sign. Clowney once was asking for north of $20 million per season, but has reportedly lowered his asking price to somewhere around $17 million per year.

Wherever Clowney decides to play in 2020 and in whatever base defense that team uses -- he's a talented enough player to make a major impact. The five reported teams interested in him believe they are just one pass rusher away from a Lombardi Trophy, so he may not have to lower his price tag much more. If you are a team going all-in for this season, Clowney may be worth a one-year, lucrative contract -- if indeed that is something he would be interested in.