Justin Fields has his fair share of supporters inside the Chicago Bears locker room. But the quarterback could soon be on the move, with the Bears reportedly fielding trade inquiries about the former first-round draft pick.
Adding fuel to the fire, fans are now speculating that Fields has stopped following the Bears on social media, with Chicago widely expected to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a new signal-caller, such as USC's Caleb Williams.
Could the Bears opt instead to use their early picks to put blue-chip play-makers around Fields? Sure. Should they? It's not a crazy idea. But it's also not unreasonable to expect the Bears will continue to explore a potential Fields trade, which would effectively allow them to reset with a rookie contract under center.
If that's the case, these teams register as logical suitors for Fields, who's flashed plenty of NFL-caliber athleticism in three promising but injury- and turnover-riddled seasons:
|Since parting with Matt Ryan, they've failed to even come close to identifying a short- or long-term QB answer. And now that Raheem Morris has taken over at head coach, there's even more reason for them to start over under center. Picking at No. 8 overall, they may need to go the veteran route to secure a prized signal-caller. As a bonus, they've already got an improving defense, and the front office has ties to Fields; executive Ryan Pace was the Bears' general manager when Chicago took him No. 11 overall in 2021.
|Starting over with Jerod Mayo atop the staff, the Patriots are much more likely to address QB through the draft, where they could have a clean shot at either Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or another preferred prospect in the top three. But they had high-level staffers onsite for Fields' pre-draft workouts, and it's possible they might've targeted him in 2021 if Chicago hadn't moved up; that was, of course, the year New England drafted Mac Jones at No. 15.
|Jimmy Garoppolo's future was written the minute interim coach Antonio Pierce benched him for rookie Aidan O'Connell, and while the latter has flashed on occasion, he isn't likely to prevent Las Vegas from investing in competition. Picking outside the top 10, they might be better off exploring the trade market. Assistant GM Champ Kelly was also part of the Bears front office that drafted Fields early in 2021, and while it's debatable whether new coordinator Luke Getsy registers as an ideal mentor for the QB after two middling years as Fields' OC in Chicago, they'd at least have familiarity with each other.
|Geno Smith just saw part of his 2024 contract guaranteed, but his injury-riddled 2023 season may not stop Seattle from exploring younger alternatives, as team brass did prior to last year's draft. Picking No. 16 overall, they're unlikely to have a real crack at a top prospect in this year's class, and Smith can still be designated a post-June 1 cut to save $22.5 million. New head coach Mike Macdonald also just left a Ravens franchise that's thrived with a mobile QB in Lamar Jackson.
|Mike Tomlin has stood by embattled 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett through a pair of ugly, injury-littered seasons. But the Steelers' late-year struggles and frequent offensive shortcomings could finally spark a bolder dart-throw. They could easily view Fields as higher-upside competition for Pickett, with the chance for new OC Arthur Smith to pair his run-first mentality with the dynamism of Fields' legs. In this scenario, Pittsburgh would essentially be giving itself two first-round prospects under center, allowing Fields and Pickett to earn their long-term position.