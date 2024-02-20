Justin Fields has his fair share of supporters inside the Chicago Bears locker room. But the quarterback could soon be on the move, with the Bears reportedly fielding trade inquiries about the former first-round draft pick.

Adding fuel to the fire, fans are now speculating that Fields has stopped following the Bears on social media, with Chicago widely expected to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a new signal-caller, such as USC's Caleb Williams.

Could the Bears opt instead to use their early picks to put blue-chip play-makers around Fields? Sure. Should they? It's not a crazy idea. But it's also not unreasonable to expect the Bears will continue to explore a potential Fields trade, which would effectively allow them to reset with a rookie contract under center.

If that's the case, these teams register as logical suitors for Fields, who's flashed plenty of NFL-caliber athleticism in three promising but injury- and turnover-riddled seasons: