Let's debunk Miko Grimes' claim that Raiders O-line let Derek Carr get hurt

The bad thing about 2017 is that things that are not things can become things in a short amount of time, thanks to the proliferation of social media and the quick way in which stories travel. For instance, Miko Grimes, the wife of Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, can appear on a radio show and claim that the Oakland Raiders offensive line intentionally wanted to let Derek Carr suffer an injury and it will be something people have to address.

Appearing on something called Revolt TV, Grimes said that because Carr was not down with how the Raiders offensive line wanted to protest, the line allowed Carr to suffer a back injury.

"The reason Derek Carr got injured is because the Raiders offensive line allowed him to get injured. Because he was against them protesting," Grimes explained. "And they had a fight in that Monday night game [in Washington]. They were fighting in the locker room and that's the only all-black offensive line in the NFL is the Raiders."

Quickly: I believe she's talking about Week 3, when the protest stuff was really a big thing, and when the Raiders were playing against the Redskins. That was actually Sunday night, but it was a primetime game (the Cowboys and Cardinals, you will recall, were Monday). We won't dock her points for being wrong about that, but it's worth noting.

According to Grimes, Carr was trying to tell the Raiders players to stand instead of kneeling during the national anthem. Most of the Raiders players ended up kneeling before the anthem, while Dan Snyder linked arms with Redskins players.

More from Grimes:

"So they were in the locker room. Derek Carr is a Bible-thumper to the fullest. He was basically trying to force the players to read the Bible before the game and do all this stuff. And they were like 'No, no, no, that's you.' And so he was so upset about when the whole offensive line said they were going to kneel, he was like 'No, no, no. You're not kneeling. This is America. You're going to stand for the flag.' And they got in a fight in the locker room. So when they came out to play, they basically had a plan."

At the risk of crossing the, ahem, volatile Mrs. Grimes, this is fake news. It's not a thing. The Raiders offensive line did not conspire to injure their quarterback because he did not want them protesting. You'll recall their own head coach did not want them protesting.

One of the offensive linemen, Donald Penn, even came out and tweeted that it's not a real thing.

It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I️ hope it was worth it all lies😭😂😭😂😭 — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) November 7, 2017

ESPN's Dianna Russini did some "digging" into the story and found it to be "completely false" as well.

Told by several Raiders sources this claim is entirely false. "This couldn't be further from the truth" Here's how it was explained... — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017

Raiders didn't know what to do. I'm told "Derek Carr never told his team to stand, sit, or kneel. He told them I respect your choice" — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017

I also got a text from a Raiders offensive player "please don't ask me for a response to dumb stories. Derek is our guy" #Raiders — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017

Additionally, this is not the first time that Miko has been a little loose with the lips and/or the tweets. Back in October 2015, she went on a Twitter rant against Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (Brent was then with the Dolphins). She has gone off on the NFL for not liking women. She went on an unhinged rant about the Dolphins ownership and front office after Brent left. There were many who wondered how much she might impact the Buccaneers when Brent signed; she was front and center on "Hard Knocks" swearing her face off.

Also, there is this: CARR WASN'T HURT IN THAT GAME. He was hurt the next week on an incidental helmet to his back against the Broncos in Week 4. It's not real news. I can't believe I just spent 30 minutes of my life pointing out that it's not real news. Welcome to 2017.