Teddy Bridgewater is about to call it a career. The Lions quarterback told the Detroit Free Press that he plans to retire following the 2023 season. The 31-year-old is currently the backup to Jared Goff and has not seen the field much this year, but noted that he is embracing this season and soaking up his final weeks in the league.

"Whatever was meant for me, it played out the exact way it was meant," Bridgewater said. "And I'm still with that mindset every day, and I'm just really appreciative that I'm in Year 10. I tell everyone this is my last year, so I'm in my final year and I'm just enjoying it all, man."

Bridgewater told the Free Press that he considered retiring after the 2022 season, but ultimately decided to join the Lions after talking with head coach Dan Campbell.

Teddy Bridgewater DET • QB • #17 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

The quarterback entered the NFL as a first-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings out of Louisville. He started 12 games his rookie year and was blossoming into an efficient player for the Vikings. However, his career trajectory took a turn after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee during training camp in 2016. He missed that entire year and appeared in just one game in 2017 before his tenure with Minnesota came to an end. He signed with the Saints in 2018, which then triggered Bridgewater's path to bouncing around the league. Along with New Orleans, he made stops with the Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins and, most recently, Lions.

While there is still a month left in the regular season, the Lions are poised to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016, which will extend Bridgewater's time in the league by a bit.

"Everyone sees the wins and losses, and it's the small victories, the daily victories that take place in this locker room," he said. "You talk about a team that is young, quick to run to their phones after practice, after games, and you see guys like mingling and just having conversations. Ping-pong, card table, cornhole. Guys sitting on the couch. Like, that's what it's about. That's the league that I came into, and I'm happy that I get to just see and be a part of this great locker room."

Bridgewater has appeared in 79 regular-season games and registered 65 starts. He's 33-32 for his career with a 66.4 completion percentage and 90.5 passer rating. He's thrown for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

After his playing career is done, he plans to coach high school football and focus on raising his two sons.