Mike Evans has only ever played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his accomplished NFL career. But the star wide receiver is on track to test 2024 free agency after failing to strike a contract extension ahead of a key deadline Monday.

While Evans could still land a new deal in Tampa Bay ahead of March 11, when other clubs are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents, the Buccaneers had an added incentive to re-sign the Pro Bowler by this point; they would've saved more than $7 million against their 2024 salary cap by reaching an extension as of Monday afternoon.

If Tampa Bay now allows him to reach the open market, here are five logical suitors for the pass-catcher: