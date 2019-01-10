Mike McCarthy was reportedly interested in only one coaching job, but apparently he won't get it
McCarthy didn't want to be considered for any opening besides the one in New York, which is now taken by Adam Gase
Memo to the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins: Mike McCarthy is not interested in becoming your next head coach. That's true, at least, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, who reported that McCarthy was interested in one job and one job only: the New York Jets.
Unfortunately for McCarthy, the Jets job has already reportedly been taken.
McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for nearly 13 seasons, compiling a 125-77-2 record during that time. (That's essentially 9.9 wins per season.) The Packers won the Super Bowl back in 2010 and made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2016, but went just 7-9 in 2017 and were 4-7-1 at the time McCarthy was fired in 2018. In recent seasons, his offense came under increasing scrutiny as the Packers struggled to create easy throws for Aaron Rodgers, who often had to put the entire offense on his back for weeks at a time.
It is perhaps not surprising that McCarthy was interested in the job in New York, as Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is highly regarded. Darnold showed off his potential down the stretch of the season, returning from a multi-week injury to complete 64 percent of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt and throwing six touchdowns against just one interception during the final four games of the season.
McCarthy was the Packers' quarterbacks coach before he was the offensive coordinator for the Saints and 49ers, which led to his getting the job in Green Bay. Hooking up with another young passer early in his career, as McCarthy did with Rodgers in Green Bay, seems like a strong career move.
As for McCarthy, well, he can probably pick his job over the next couple years. The track record he has is indeed strong, and GMs and owners are likely to find that reassuring. And just the Jets job is taken doesn't mean he won't be coaching somewhere else soon. Just ask Bruce Arians, who publicly stated that he would only un-retire to coach the Browns, and is now the head coach of the Buccaneers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Coaching Tracker 2019: Updates
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Jets hire Gase to tutor Darnold
The former Dolphins coach is being hired by a division rival
-
Entire Saints offensive line practices
Andrus Peat and Jermon Bushrod also returned to the practice field for New Orleans
-
Arians: Bucs will build around Jameis
Tampa Bay's new head coach said he has 'no qualms' about Winston being his guy
-
Joe Maddon swayed Bruce Arians to Bucs
The now-Cubs manager must have a soft spot for his old stomping grounds
-
NFL odds, divisional round sims, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL divisional game 10,000 times with surprising...