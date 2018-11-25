Bruce Arians says he'd only return to coaching for one team, and it's a surprising one
Arians is only interested in coaching the Browns
It's been less than a year since Bruce Arians retired from coaching and less than three months since he began announcing NFL regular season games for us here at CBS. But if Arians gets his way, he may be back on the sidelines as soon as next season. The only stipulation is that he'd only take a job with one team.
"I would listen to the Browns," Arians told NFL.com. "And only them."
Arians previously served as the Browns' offensive coordinator under Butch Davis from 2001 through 2003. The team went 21-27 during those three seasons, ranking, on average, 26th in yards and 24th in points. His later offenses with the Steelers, Colts, and Cardinals were far more successful, as he was working with Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer at quarterback rather than Tim Couch and Kelly Holcomb.
Arians went 9-3 as the interim Colts coach in 2012 while Chuck Pagano fought cancer, and Arians was named Coach of the Year. He then took the job with the Cardinals, going 49-30-1 in five seasons while making the playoffs twice. His teams were known for their aggressive offense featuring a lot of vertical throws, and especially during his first thee seasons, they were a very tough group to stop. The team slowed down as it dealt with injuries and age of principle players over the past two years, and he retired during the offseason before being replaced by Steve Wilks.
After just one year away, he apparently has the itch to come back -- and the approval of his wife to do so. But again, he only wants to do it in Cleveland. "I've always loved Cleveland," Arians said. "The fans, shoot, one of the best groups in the league and when I called their game this past year, I got that feeling about them."
The infrastructure in Cleveland is better than it has been in a while, with respected GM John Dorsey calling the shots and potential stars like Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward on the roster. We don't yet know if Dorsey is as interested in Arians as Arians is in Cleveland, but he'd certainly be the best coach they've had in a while.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SNF: Packers vs. Vikings odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Vikings vs. Packers game 10,000 ti...
-
NFL Playoff chances for all 32 teams
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 12 bets: Browns overtake Bengals
Best bets include the Vikings over the Packers and Washington keeping things close against...
-
Picks: Take the Falcons with the points
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 12 of the NFL season
-
49ers release Foster after arrest
Foster allegedly pushed and slapped a woman at the team hotel on Saturday
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...