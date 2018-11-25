Bruce Arians says he'd only return to coaching for one team, and it's a surprising one

It's been less than a year since Bruce Arians retired from coaching and less than three months since he began announcing NFL regular season games for us here at CBS. But if Arians gets his way, he may be back on the sidelines as soon as next season. The only stipulation is that he'd only take a job with one team.

"I would listen to the Browns," Arians told NFL.com. "And only them."

Arians previously served as the Browns' offensive coordinator under Butch Davis from 2001 through 2003. The team went 21-27 during those three seasons, ranking, on average, 26th in yards and 24th in points. His later offenses with the Steelers, Colts, and Cardinals were far more successful, as he was working with Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer at quarterback rather than Tim Couch and Kelly Holcomb.

Arians went 9-3 as the interim Colts coach in 2012 while Chuck Pagano fought cancer, and Arians was named Coach of the Year. He then took the job with the Cardinals, going 49-30-1 in five seasons while making the playoffs twice. His teams were known for their aggressive offense featuring a lot of vertical throws, and especially during his first thee seasons, they were a very tough group to stop. The team slowed down as it dealt with injuries and age of principle players over the past two years, and he retired during the offseason before being replaced by Steve Wilks.

After just one year away, he apparently has the itch to come back -- and the approval of his wife to do so. But again, he only wants to do it in Cleveland. "I've always loved Cleveland," Arians said. "The fans, shoot, one of the best groups in the league and when I called their game this past year, I got that feeling about them."

The infrastructure in Cleveland is better than it has been in a while, with respected GM John Dorsey calling the shots and potential stars like Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward on the roster. We don't yet know if Dorsey is as interested in Arians as Arians is in Cleveland, but he'd certainly be the best coach they've had in a while.