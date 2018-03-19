Mike Pouncey headed west, agrees to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers
The Chargers just beefed up their offensive line with the former Dolphin
Less than a week after getting dumped by the Dolphins, Mike Pouncey has already found a new team to play for.
The three-time Pro Bowler has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers, the team announced on Monday. According to ESPN.com, Pouncey's deal includes $10 million in guaranteed money, with a maximum value of $15 million.
The move comes five days after Pouncey requested to be released following an odd sequence of events in Miami. On March 15, the Dolphins surprisingly pulled off a trade with the 49ers that sent starting center Daniel Kilgore to Miami. After landing Kilgore, the Dolphins dumped Pouncey in a move that freed up $7 million in salary cap space.
Pouncey is one of several veterans who have been released or traded by the Dolphins this offseason. If you're scoring at home, Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Julius Thomas and Lawrence Timmons have all been shown the door.
The good news for the Chargers is that they're getting a Pro Bowl-caliber player who actually looks healthy for the first time in several years. Last season marked the first time since 2012 that Pouncey was able to play in all 16 of Miami's regular season games. It was a big step forward for a lineman who missed 11 games in 2016 after undergoing a major hip operation during the offseason.
With Pouncey now on the Chargers' roster, it's almost a lock that he'll be the team's starting center in 2018, which means the man who started all 16 games for the team last season, Spencer Pulley, is likely headed to the bench.
Pouncey is headed to L.A. after spending his entire career in Miami. Pouncey had been with the Dolphins since 2011, when Miami made him the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The 28-year-old started 93 out of 112 regular season games during his time with the Dolphins.
