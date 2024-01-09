The Tennessee Titans surprisingly made the decision Tuesday to five Mike Vrabel as head coach, after going 54-45 in six seasons with two AFC South titles and three playoff appearances. Going 6-18 in his final 24 games, including finishing 7-10 after a 7-3 start in 2022, helped determine Vrabel's fate in Tennessee -- no matter the earlier success he had with the franchise.

Since the Titans made the controversial decision to fire Vrabel, the franchise is fully going through with their rebuild without the head coach who kept the organization stable. Tennessee is likely looking for an offensive head coach, one who'll pick his own quarterback and shape the roster in his image.

The Titans didn't take the last-place finish in the AFC South lightly, so they blew it up. Who are the best coach candidates available for Tennessee, given the direction the franchise is heading?

This list doesn't include Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh, since the Titans appear to be going for a rebuild, a different direction that what those two are likely seeking for their next NFL head coaching opportunity (should they want one). All these candidates would be first-time head coaches.

5. Mike Macdonald

Age: 36

36 Current role: Ravens defensive coordinator

Perhaps Vrabel having a defensive background forces the Titans to go in the opposite direction, but Macdonald is the top defensive coordinator available this hiring cycle. Macdonald was with the Ravens under Wink Martindale from 2014 through 2020 before serving as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021.

Since Macdonald returned to Baltimore in 2022, the Ravens led the league in points allowed per game (16.5) and finished sixth in yards allowed per game (301.4). Baltimore led the NFL in points per possession allowed (1.35).

The Ravens have an elite defense under Macdonald, one of the bright defensive minds in the league.

4. Lincoln Riley

Age: 40

40 Current role: USC head coach

If the Titans go for an innovative offensive mind, would they take a chance on Riley? The USC head coach has developed plenty of quarterbacks at Oklahoma and USC, including Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams. The issue with the Titans is simple -- do they have a franchise quarterback that's enticing enough for Riley to leave the college ranks?

The "Air Raid" offense would be intriguing for any franchise, and it fits with how the NFL has developed into a passing league. Riley would be an "outside-the-box" hire, but the Titans already had an "outside-the-box" firing.

3. Bobby Slowik



Age: 36

36 Current role: Texans offensive coordinator

Slowik has only been an offensive coordinator for a year, but the Texans play-caller has done wonders with C.J. Stroud this season. Stroud was just the fifth rookie quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season and became the first rookie since at least 1950 to lead the NFL in pass yards at end of any week following Week 13 and has the second-most 25-yard completions (38) by any quarterback through 13 career games in the past 30 seasons (Patrick Mahomes has the most with 44).

The Texans offense elevated from 31st and 32nd in points (1.43) and yards per possession (24.3) to 13th in both categories (1.89, 30.4). Slowik is already a play-caller, so settling into a head coach role would be a smoother transition. It also helps he spent all of his head coaching career with Kyle Shanahan before joining the Texans.

Perhaps Slowik isn't ready to become a head coach yet (like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in 2022), but it would be wise for the Titans to call.

Age: 37

37 Current role: Lions offensive coordinator

The top offensive name being floated out there amongst the head coach candidates in the NFL, Johnson has a background as the wide receivers coach with the Miami Dolphins, and he elevated his stock as the offensive coordinator in Detroit. The Lions are fourth in points per possession (2.44) and fourth in yards per possession (35.8) under Johnson and have a top-five rushing offense in rushing yards per game (135.9) and yards per carry (4.6). The Lions were fourth in points per possession (2.48) and third in yards per possession (36.6) last season -- Johnson's first year as offensive coordinator.

Johnson could revitalize the Titans franchise with fresh ideas, and he'd be given time to fix the roster in his image. Tennessee seems to be going with an offensive identity with its next head coach and the franchise tends to hire young head coaches (based on the past 30 years). Perhaps Johnson is the direction they ran towards.

1. Eric Bieniemy

Age: 54

54 Current role: Commanders offensive coordinator

Bieniemy still has not gotten a head coaching job despite many excellent years as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator. He called plays with the Commanders this season, but Ron Rivera was fired just this week.

The Chiefs scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.1) when Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator from 2018-2022, along with the most yards per game (406.2). Kansas City also had the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy's run, going 64-18 with five conference championship game appearances and two Super Bowl titles in the five years he was the offensive coordinator. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the highest passer rating in that span -- all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

The development of Mahomes -- and Sam Howell for at least the first half of the season -- could be enough to give Bieniemy a shot with a rebuilding roster. Coming from the Andy Reid coaching tree doesn't hurt either, which could be the direction the Titans seek this upcoming cycle.