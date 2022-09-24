The top five receivers in NFL DFS points include familiar faces like Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill. But two sophomore wideouts have unexpectedly found their names within that group, much to the delight of daily Fantasy football owners who rostered them in their NFL DFS lineups. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle have come out like gangbusters to start the 2022 NFL season, but can they keep the production rolling for Week 3 NFL DFS stacks?

Waddle faces the league's No. 2 defense in the Bills on Sunday in the week's only matchup of undefeated teams. Meanwhile, St. Brown gets a Vikings squad that ranks 29th against the pass. Should St. Brown get the nod with one of the top NFL DFS matchups or is there yet another young wideout you should favor? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Week 3 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 3 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. The 27-year-old is averaging 105.5 scrimmage yards this season and has a plus-matchup against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this year and are giving up 5.6 yards per carry, which is the fourth-most in the league.

Tampa is dealing with a suspension to Mike Evans as well as injuries to Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. That should shift the Bucs offense to a run-heavy one on Sunday, and Fournette has already been the focal point of the offense through two weeks. He's had 20-plus carries the last two weeks after having just two such games in his first two years in Tampa. Given his volume and the Packers' subpar run defense, Fournette is in an ideal situation for Week 3.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. at $3,100 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. After missing all of last season and playing just 19 snaps in Week 1, Smith resumed his normal role as Minnesota's pass-catching tight end in Week 2. He responded with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. He now has six TD grabs over his last eight games played.

Two of those TD grabs came against the Lions in 2020, whom the Vikings will line up against on Sunday. Detroit also gave up a touchdown to a tight end last week and its defense is among the worst in the league. The Lions rank 27th in passing defense and 31st in scoring defense, so you can see why McClure is high on Smith and his discounted price tag. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.