NFL DFS players face plenty of tough decisions on Monday Night Football. Without star running back Saquon Barkley and struggling despite mediocrity across the NFC East, the New York Giants are in desperate need of a spark against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley tore his ACL in Week 4 and just had surgery to repair it last week. Without Barkley, the Giants have struggled, ranking second-to-last with just 282.4 yards of offense and 17.4 points per game. Which Giants should you rely on to fill your NFL DFS picks?

Is a player like New York quarterback Daniel Jones a logical choice for your NFL DFS lineups against a Tampa Bay team that ranks third in the NFL in total defense? What about receivers like Sterling Shepard or Golden Tate in the NFL DFS player pool on daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any Monday Night Football DFS picks, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 7, McClure put Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in his quarterback player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another score, piling up nearly 40 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Giants

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8's Monday Night Football game is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer has passed for 1,910 yards this season with 18 touchdowns, good for second in the NFL. Brady went 33-of-45 for 369 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Raiders and also had a rushing score.

Brady completed a season-best 73.3 percent of his attempts against Las Vegas en route to earning almost 37 points on DraftKings. That was Brady's second 30-point NFL DFS effort of the season, as he also went for almost 34 on DraftKings against the Chargers.

Brady and the Buccaneers face the Giants, a team in the bottom half of the NFL in pass defense.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. The three-year veteran has gained 506 rushing yards on 110 carries with four touchdowns and has caught seven passes for 86 yards. Jones is thriving in Tampa Bay's 2020 offense, as he is 218 yards away from eclipsing his single-season rushing mark.

Jones went for 34 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Tampa Bay's victory over the Raiders last week. That effort ended his run of three straight 100-yard rushing games, performances that averaged over 13 points on DraftKings.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Giants

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.