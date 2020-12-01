Postponed three times due to COVID-19 concerns, the Baltimore Ravens are now scheduled to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Kickoff for the special matinee game is set for 3:40 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Among the Ravens players in COVID-19 protocol and unavailable will be quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been one of the prime NFL DFS picks with 2,523 total yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Without Jackson or tight end Mark Andrews (COVID-19), choosing Ravens to be a part of your NFL DFS strategy will be tricky.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Wednesday is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Although Big Ben is 18th in the NFL with 2,534 passing yards this season, he is fifth with 24 touchdown passes and ranks seventh with just five interceptions. That includes throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns against one interception against the Jaguars last weekend.

The Steelers are unbeaten in 2020 largely because Roethlisberger returned successfully from elbow surgery that kept him out of all but two games last season. Roethlisberger was held under 200 passing yards by the Ravens in Week 4, but he still threw two touchdown passes in the 28-24 Steelers victory.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. The 2019 first-round pick from Oklahoma has caught 32 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns this season. Brown was held without a reception for the first time in 2020 on three targets last week against the Titans.

Brown cemented himself as Lamar Jackson's top target in his rookie season, snatching 46 passes for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. His 10.1 percent touchdown rate in 2019 was second-highest at the position and put the defensive spotlight on him for 2020. Although Jackson won't play, Brown still has one of the highest ceilings in the Wednesday NFL DFS player pool.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Steelers

