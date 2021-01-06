Prior to the start of the season, the league expanded the NFL playoff bracket from 12 teams to 14. As a result, Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday with a tripleheader, which means entering optimal NFL DFS picks is more important than ever. FanDuel is running a $1.5 million NFL Saturday Million, while DraftKings is holding a $2.5 million Wild Card Millionaire. With plenty on the line, fans everywhere will analyze the latest Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football matchups in search of the optimal NFL DFS strategy.

The Buccaneers have averaged 37 points over their last four games, so Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones and Rob Gronkowski could all be popular targets in the NFL DFS player pool. Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend games, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 17, McClure had Titans running back Derrick Henry as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Henry broke the 2,000-yard rushing barrier with a 250-yard, two-touchdown effort, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend games is Bills quarterback Josh Allen at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Allen has become one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL and led the Bills to an AFC East title with a 13-3 record.

Allen improved his completion percentage from 58.8 to 69.2 from 2019 to 2020 and threw for a staggering 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also rushed for 421 yards and eight more scores and had nine regular-season games in which he produced at least 25 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Against a Colts defense that ranked 20th in the NFL against the pass, you'll want Allen in your Wild Card DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Taylor finished third in the NFL with 1,169 rushing yards and was seventh with 11 touchdowns. The rookie second-rounder from Wisconsin completed his stellar first season in the NFL by gouging the Jaguars for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17.

Taylor terrorized Jacksonville all day long, ripping off a game-long 56-yard run on his second carry of the day and later scoring on a 1-yard plunge and a 45-yard scamper. Taylor finished with 74 or more rushing yards in each of his last six games, and scored seven touchdowns over his last four games. Taylor was a multi-purpose weapon for Indianapolis, too, catching 35 asses for 298 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend

