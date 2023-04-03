The Indianapolis Colts are leaving no stone unturned as they search for the franchise's next young quarterback. The club owns the No. 4 overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft and has already jumped head-first into each of the top prospects.

This week, they'll get an even better look, as NBC Sports reports they are set to work out all four of the top QB prospects: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky's Will Levis. According to Sports Illustrated, the Colts are working out Young and Stroud in Southern California on Monday, allowing them to get a better look at the consensus top-two prospects as they continue gearing up for the draft. The team prefers to emphasize in-person visits over pro day attendance because of the ability to spend more time individually with each prospect, per The Athletic.

While Indy will get an opportunity to work out all of these quarterbacks, it isn't exactly in a prime position to pick from the litter. There are two QB-needy teams ahead of them on the draft board, so two of these signal-callers may not even be on the board once they're on the clock. Stroud has been a popular pick to go No. 1 overall to Carolina, while Young has routinely been pegged as the second quarterback to hear his name called and head to Houston.

Under that scenario (and under the assumption no team trades up with Arizona to take a QB at No. 3), that would leave the Colts to choose between Richardson and Levis. The Kentucky product's pairing with the Colts has been gaining some steam around league circles, according to ESPN. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops even told the network, "I can just say the Colts have done their homework on Levis."

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 23-year-old initially attended Penn State before transferring to Kentucky in 2021. Last year, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while boasting a 151.9 passer rating. He also led the Wildcats to a Citrus Bowl victory over No. 15 Iowa to cap the 2021 season.

While Indianapolis may be linked to Levis here, it does seem like his draft stock has soured as of late. He'd been a popular top-10 pick for most of the pre-draft process, but that may be less of a sure thing than initially thought. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Levis falling to the No. 23 overall pick and ending up with the Minnesota Vikings. As for the Colts, they traded down in Wilson's mock to No. 7 and selected Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, Levis is CBS Sports' third-ranked quarterback in this year's class and the No. 8 prospect overall. Currently, Colts first-year head coach Shane Steichen has Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles, and Sam Ehlinger at the position to work with.