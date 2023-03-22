Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit out of Eastside High School, Richardson stayed in his hometown of Gainesville to play for the Florida Gators. After flashing immense potential while splitting time at QB in 2021, Richardson's explosive playmaking ability was on full display this past season -- even despite completing just 53.8% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson is the rawest of the four top QB prospects, but he also has the highest potential, which he showed during a historic NFL Combine performance.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Richardson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

About

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Gainesville, Florida

: Gainesville, Florida Fun fact: First Florida QB to rush for three TDs in a single game since Tim Tebow in 2008



Position: No. 4 QB | Overall: No. 9 | Rating: 89.52 (Long-term starter)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Colts (No. 4)

Colts (No. 4) Chris Trapasso: Panthers (No. 1)

Panthers (No. 1) Josh Edwards: Colts (No. 4)



Colts (No. 4) Pete Prisco: Seahawks (No. 5)

Seahawks (No. 5) Kyle Stackpole: Lions (No. 6)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 4.2 (QB3)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 244 lbs | Arms: 32 3/4" | Hands: 10 1/2"

40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds

4.43 seconds 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

1.53 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

10 feet, 9 inches Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Anthony Richardson has off-the-charts athleticism both in the pocket and outside of it, but he is so incredibly raw that he has a long way to go to be a starting NFL quarterback. He will leave the pocket too early and too often miss open reads to attempt more difficult throws, but when he's locked in, he has the potential to be a franchise-altering talent.

Strengths

Big-bodied athlete who is a threat in the run game

Elusive in the open field despite his size; incredibly quick lateral movements to shake defenders in small area*

Next-level athleticism for QB in pocket

Smooth, ball explodes out of hand and gets on WR in a hurry, accurately

Rhythm thrower when he sees coverage

Will leave pocket early at times but incredibly elusive inside pocket; ability to buy time with movements and then find open target downfield*

Consistently quick release, puts ball on WR's face on quick throws/screens/rollouts

Strong arm allows him to make off-platform/off-balance throws almost look easy at times

Will look off DB, get through read and rip seam throw on time, on the face.

Consistently keeps eyes downfield when outside the pocket



Weaknesses

Can get antsy in pocket when there is no real pressure; needs to do a better job of standing tall

Will sometimes drift into pressure on drop

Footwork will need to be tightened up at the next level

Doesn't consistently throw with anticipation

Doesn't happen often but will sometimes try to play hero ball outside pocket; leads to turnover chances for the defense

Can also be slow at times to get to second read, leading to turnover opportunities for the defense

Will struggle at times to layer throws



College stats

Passing

Year Games Completion % Yards TD INT 2022 12 53.8 2,549 17 9 2021 8 59.4 529 6 5 2020 4 50.0 27 1 1

Rushing

Year Games Attempts Yards Y/A TD 2022 12 103 654 6.3 9 2021 8 51 401 7.9 3 2020 4 7 61 8.7 0

College Accolades

Honors

2022 (vs. Utah): Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week

2022 (vs. Utah): SEC Offensive Player of the Week

2021: All-SEC Freshman team

Notable statistics

2022 (vs. Utah): Became third QB in school history to pass for 150-plus yards and score three rushing touchdowns in the same game, joining Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow

High school: Eastside (Gainesville, Florida)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9204)

National: 204 | Dual-threat QB: 9 | Florida: 30

High school accolades: Elite 11 finalist

Check out Anthony Richardson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.