Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit out of Eastside High School, Richardson stayed in his hometown of Gainesville to play for the Florida Gators. After flashing immense potential while splitting time at QB in 2021, Richardson's explosive playmaking ability was on full display this past season -- even despite completing just 53.8% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson is the rawest of the four top QB prospects, but he also has the highest potential, which he showed during a historic NFL Combine performance.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Richardson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Anthony Richardson
FLA • QB • #15
  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Gainesville, Florida
  • Fun fact: First Florida QB to rush for three TDs in a single game since Tim Tebow in 2008

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 4 QB | Overall: No. 9 | Rating: 89.52 (Long-term starter)

CBS Sports mock drafts

  • Ryan Wilson: Colts (No. 4)
  • Chris Trapasso: Panthers (No. 1)
  • Josh Edwards: Colts (No. 4)
  • Pete Prisco: Seahawks (No. 5)
  • Kyle Stackpole: Lions (No. 6)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 4.2 (QB3)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 244 lbs | Arms: 32 3/4" | Hands: 10 1/2"

  • 40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
  • Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

NFL comparison

Cam Newton
CAR • QB • #1
Scouting report

Anthony Richardson has off-the-charts athleticism both in the pocket and outside of it, but he is so incredibly raw that he has a long way to go to be a starting NFL quarterback. He will leave the pocket too early and too often miss open reads to attempt more difficult throws, but when he's locked in, he has the potential to be a franchise-altering talent.

Strengths

  • Big-bodied athlete who is a threat in the run game
  • Elusive in the open field despite his size; incredibly quick lateral movements to shake defenders in small area*
  • Next-level athleticism for QB in pocket
  • Smooth, ball explodes out of hand and gets on WR in a hurry, accurately
  • Rhythm thrower when he sees coverage
  • Will leave pocket early at times but incredibly elusive inside pocket; ability to buy time with movements and then find open target downfield*
  • Consistently quick release, puts ball on WR's face on quick throws/screens/rollouts
  • Strong arm allows him to make off-platform/off-balance throws almost look easy at times
  • Will look off DB, get through read and rip seam throw on time, on the face.
  • Consistently keeps eyes downfield when outside the pocket

Weaknesses

  • Can get antsy in pocket when there is no real pressure; needs to do a better job of standing tall
  • Will sometimes drift into pressure on drop
  • Footwork will need to be tightened up at the next level
  • Doesn't consistently throw with anticipation
  • Doesn't happen often but will sometimes try to play hero ball outside pocket; leads to turnover chances for the defense
  • Can also be slow at times to get to second read, leading to turnover opportunities for the defense
  • Will struggle at times to layer throws

College stats

Passing

YearGamesCompletion %YardsTDINT
20221253.82,549179
2021859.452965
2020450.02711

Rushing

YearGamesAttemptsYardsY/ATD
2022121036546.39
20218514017.93
202047618.70

College Accolades

Honors

  • 2022 (vs. Utah): Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week
  • 2022 (vs. Utah): SEC Offensive Player of the Week
  • 2021: All-SEC Freshman team

Notable statistics

  • 2022 (vs. Utah): Became third QB in school history to pass for 150-plus yards and score three rushing touchdowns in the same game, joining Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow

247Sports profile

High school: Eastside (Gainesville, Florida)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9204)

  • National: 204 | Dual-threat QB: 9 | Florida: 30

High school accolades: Elite 11 finalist

