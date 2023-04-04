The official With the First Pick Podcast Pro-Day Tour is in the books after last week's visit to Gainesville to watch quarterback Anthony Richardson do things that no human should be capable of. We recapped his performance on an immediate-reaction pod from the Gators team meeting room, and you can check it out below:
The takeaway after making our way to the pro days for the top four quarterbacks? Richardson has solidified his spot as QB3 -- and he can only go up in the final few weeks of the pre-draft process. In fact, my co-host, former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, said that he thinks the Seahawks at No. 5 would be an intriguing landing spot, and we've long maintained that the Colts and new coach Shane Steichen make some sense too.
But neither scenario plays out in this mock; instead, a team a little further down the board makes a move up to No. 3 to get one of the most physically gifted players in recent memory. Meanwhile, Will Levis continues to slip, finding his way to the bottom third of the first round.
Finally: there are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the top two QBs in this draft class. We've heard that the Panthers are high on Stroud -- and for now, we have him going No. 1 because it's easy to envision him transitioning from Ohio State to a Carolina staff that includes Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills. But he threw at his pro day and, like Stroud, showed off the traits that make him so special. He's our QB1 but it's not hard to imagine why, for example, the Panthers might prefer Stroud. If so, the Texans will jump at the chance to land Young here.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Richardson had his pro day last Thursday and he was impressive. He's built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reigns for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special. (Trade details: TEN gets No. 3 pick; ARI gets picks No. 11 and 41 in 2023 and a 2024 first-rounder).
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Raiders trade up -- but not for a quarterback. The job is Jimmy Garoppolo's, and instead Las Vegas makes a move to bolster the offensive line. Johnson Jr. played left tackle last season at Ohio State and was the right guard during the 2021 season, and is coming off an impressive pro day performance. (Trade details: LV gets No. 4 overall pick; IND gets picks No. 7 and No. 38).
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Pass rusher Will Anderson is the safest pick in the draft and fills an obvious need for the Seahawks along their defensive line.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Tyree Wilson with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Colts need a quarterback in the worst way but they don't want to compound matters by overdrafting one here. Instead, they trade down, pick up some draft capital and get one of the most athletic players in this class. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time player who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support. (Trade details: LV gets No. 4 overall pick; IND gets picks No. 7 and No. 38).
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Falcons here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Then he showed up last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle too. That's not the final determinant of success. Either way, the Bears get Day 1 starter to protect Justin Fields.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Let's bring weird from Austin to Philly with this pick. Is it something of a reach to think the Eagles would take a running back with the 10th pick? Yeah, sure. But the team will reportedly host Robinson on a top-30 visit, and while that doesn't guarantee anything, it is a sign they're interested. And they should be because Robinson is special -- and he'd be a perfect in the Eagles' offense, even with the loss of Shane Steichen. And if the club doesn't think he'll be on the board when they're back on the clock at No. 30, then maybe this isn't so weird after all.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 11
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the team trades down, accumulates some picks and still gets Van Ness, one of the draft risers in recent weeks. (Trade details: TEN gets No. 3 pick; ARI gets picks No. 11 and 41 in 2023 and a 2024 first-rounder).
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Texans got their QB with the No. 2 pick, and now they give him a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State pro day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Patriots were busy the first week of free agency, beefing up the offense for Mac Jones. The team added tackle Riley Reiff, tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Robinson. And even though the team re-upped cornerback Jonathan Jones, there isn't much depth at the position. Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his 180-pound frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
We've often mocked a wide receiver to the Packers here but we did it with the understanding that it's been 20 years since the team last addressed that position in this round. So instead, we're going tight end here. And it's the debut for LaPorta in the top 31. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Washington added guard Nick Gates and tackle Andrew Wylie in free agency, so the urgency to upgrade the offensive line early in the draft is no longer what it once was. Instead, the team targets cornerback; Kendall Fuller is entering the final year of his contract and Benjamin St-Juste has been replacement level. Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield but that doesn't mean he can't be dominant at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
From Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 18
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks but together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Assuming Lamar Jackson returns to Baltimore, the team has to get him some downfield weapons and they've been quiet in free agency through the first week. Here they get a player who could end up WR1 on draft night. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
We were at Will Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold; you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. The Vikings could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The Jags lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency and while Walker Little would seem to be next man up, the 2021 second-round pick wasn't able to beat out Taylor for the job last August. He fared well in fill-in duty at left tackle late last season but as Jacksonville looks to take the next step, protecting Trevor Lawrence is job. No. 1. Wright, meanwhile, is a first-round talent all day long and don't be surprised if he's RT1 -- and maybe even one of the first offensive linemen off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs
There are several good centers in this class -- Schmitz, Luke Wypler, Joe Tippmann, Steve Avila (if his NFL future isn't at guard) ... and we have Day 2 grades on all of them. But the Giants have a glaring need in the middle of the offensive line so they address it here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 253 lbs
Dalton Schultz exited for the Texans. The Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where Musgrave comes in. He was getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, and while he didn't have a great week, it was certainly easy to see why teams like him. Musgrave missed most of '22 with an injury but he's well built, long, and has the athleticism to consistently separate from both safeties and linebackers. His blocking is a work in progress but he'll be a contributor in the passing game from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Keion White DL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Trey Hendrickson is signed through 2025 and Sam Hubbard through 2026, but there's not much depth behind them, and finding a talent like White at the bottom for Round 1 might be too good to pass up. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he's is an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Philly.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.