NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 6, 2019: Back the Minnesota Vikings

With 22 teams in contention, the Week 6 NFL schedule is loaded with games that could have major implications for the 2019 NFL playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs are leading the AFC West and will host the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will host the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers in a game that could cause a seismic shift in the NFC West standings. But which of those teams should you choose with your NFL football pool picks? With so much at stake and only two games featuring NFL lines of seven points or more, making your Week 6 NFL office pool picks could be a challenge. So before you make your NFL predictions, be sure to see the Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire slate of Week 6 NFL games 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. We can tell you the model is high on the Minnesota Vikings, who are winning 57 percent of simulations against the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC playoff picture is already looking extremely crowded, with 10 teams at .500 or better, so these two 3-2 squads going head-to-head on Sunday could be critical.

Minnesota is favored by three at home, where their dynamic rushing attack and stout defense should allow them to control the tempo against an Eagles squad that has struggled to move the ball at times. The Vikings rank fourth in the NFL in total defense, while the Eagles are just 24th in total offense, so look for Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter and Linval Joseph to make life tough on the Eagles' offense as the Vikings come away with the victory.

The model also has made the call on Broncos vs. Titans, Browns vs. Seahawks, Jaguars vs. Saints and the rest of the Week 6 NFL schedule. In fact, the model says two surprising underdogs win outright and a team the public loves goes down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game? And which underdogs win outright? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last year.