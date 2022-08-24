The Philadelphia Eagles were undoubtedly one of the big winners of the 2022 NFL offseason. They traded for superstar wideout A.J. Brown, signed pass rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry in free agency and scored big in the NFL Draft with two Georgia Bulldogs in defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean. After making the playoffs last year, many NFL bettors are anticipating a huge 2022 campaign from Jalen Hurts and Co.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles have attracted the most money and fourth-most tickets to finish with the NFL's best record in 2022 at 25/1. It's not just that either. The Eagles are one of four NFL teams (Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions) to have received a $1,000+ bet to win the Super Bowl, to have a player receive a $1,000+ bet to win MVP and to have their coach receive a $1,000+ bet to win Coach of the Year!

Last season under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles rebounded from a 2-5 start to finish 9-8 and earn a postseason bid. It was also Hurts' first full season as a starting quarterback in the NFL, which showed at times. If Philly reached the playoffs last season, what can the Eagles do with a much-improved roster? The Cowboys are still the favorites to win the NFC East, but the Eagles are an intriguing bet. Philly has actually generated more money to win the division than the Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders combined with 50.5% of the handle at Caesars.