NFL investigating Antonio Brown over alleged domestic violence incident, Brown's attorney disputes claims

There was already an offseason of complications coming for Antonio Brown, and now the Steelers wide receiver will really be under the microscope as the NFL investigates him for domestic violence allegations stemming from an incident in the middle of January, after the Steelers season had ended.

We first heard of this report on the Tuesday after the Super Bowl, when TMZ shed light on an incident that involved no one being arrested. Now, Andy Slater of 640 radio in Miami has obtained a police report that reveals alleged details of the incident in question. Brown's attorneys are disputing these allegations.

According to the report, the mother of Brown's child (Mrs. Jackson per the report, the child's name is withheld) came to Brown's residence seeking money as reimbursement for the child's haircut. Yelling ensued with Jackson demanding money from Brown, Brown eventually opening the door to the house and Jackson positioning "herself so Brown couldn't shut his front door." Brown, per the report, told Jackson to leave. Jackson then told the child to go get the money from Brown's room.

Jackson then claims "Brown used both hands to push her out of the doorway, causing Jackson to fall backwards to the ground." Jackson claims "her wrist hurt and she was scraped from Brown pushing her." The only other witness to the incident was the child.

SLATER SCOOP: Here’s the Antonio Brown incident report.



Brown allegedly pushed female with two hands, causing her to fall to the ground.



Details below. pic.twitter.com/CzauY3NsgX — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 6, 2019

Per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the NFL confirmed it is "looking into" the incident with Brown.

The Steelers are also in the process of gathering information, the club said in a statement released to the media.

"We were made aware earlier today of the alleged incident involving Antonio Brown last month in Florida," the Steelers said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are still in the process of gathering information, consequently we have no further comment at this time."

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, issued a scathing statement denouncing not only the claims -- "baseless and false" -- from the mother of Brown's child, but also excoriating the media for not being responsible about the way in which the incident was portrayed.

From Josina Anderson of ESPN:

Antonio Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner's statement to me on the incident report: pic.twitter.com/ApCosbcIKR — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 6, 2019

Heitner -- who was in the media before becoming a full-time lawyer -- has a point about the way things are portrayed, but this is clearly an argument between two people who share custody of a child. It seems to disagree with that; and that would make this a domestic incident.

The allegations are tricky. It's a he-said/she-said thing in this instance, with Brown claiming he did not push Jackson. Jackson's unwillingness to press charges complicates thing from a legal perspective as well as the perspective of any NFL investigation.

Heitner also said the family lawyer for Brown plans to seek full custody of the child.

Also complicating things is Brown's status with the Steelers. The superstar wide receiver requested a trade out of Pittsburgh largely because of issues with coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"You can call it what you want," Tomlin said when asked if Brown quit the team after going AWOL before their Week 17 game against the Bengals.

Owner Art Rooney said it's "hard to envision" Brown sticking with the Steelers before this off-field matter. While this issue might exacerbate the Steelers desire to move on him from, it might also create issues with Pittsburgh being able to trade him. The timing of any such trade would be around the combine and new league year; if the NFL is actually investigating this incident, it might be difficult for another team to make a trade for Brown.

Brown recently reiterated his trade demands, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported. Outside of an appearance at an Atlanta mall, Brown's only public activity has been through cryptic tweets and Instagram posts on social media.

The Brown saga was going to dominate the NFL landscape all offseason already. Now it might do so in a multi-faceted function.