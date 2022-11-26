The holiday feast didn't detract from the NFL Week 12 Sunday schedule, and no bye weeks means there are 12 games on the day -- and plenty of opportunities for NFL props. The game of the day might be the Tennessee Titans (7-3) hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at 1 p.m. ET, and it should be loaded with intriguing prop plays. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Titans running back Derrick Henry will be popular NFL prop options, but what about Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine or Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks? Perine scored on three of his four receptions against the Steelers last week, while Burks had 111 receiving yards against the Packers. Week 11 also saw players like Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (107 rushing yards) and Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson (128 receiving) put up huge performances. So what can you expect to pay off on NFL Week 11 props?

Burrow led the NFL in Week 11 passing yards with 355, and Caesars Sportsbook lists the over/under on his passing total at 277.5 (-117) for NFL Week 12. Henry's rushing total is set at 97.5 yards (-119 Under), and Burks has a 43.5 receiving yards total (Under -119). Perine is priced at +105 to score a touchdown, with Henry -170 to do the same. Before locking in your 2022 NFL Week 12 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert is an impressive 27-16 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first 11 weeks, after going 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 76-47 (+19.50 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks this season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

PropStarz also just missed his Longshot Lean of the Week when the overlooked Pacheco came up just 2 yards short of leading the league in rushing for NFL Week 11. Josh Jacobs had 109 yards, on nine more carries, dashing hopes of the 30-1 payoff.

Top 2022 Week 12 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz isn't hesitating to back Sunday is Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf Over 66.5 receiving yards (-115). The Seahawks take on the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET, and they have the worst secondary in the NFL. "This is as good as a matchup gets on paper," PropStarz says. And while Metcalf is having a quiet season, his metrics still put him among the elite receivers in the game. Metcalf has 48 receptions but has been targeted 77 times in Seattle's 10 games. .

The former Pro Bowl receiver has one 100-yard game and has surpassed this total, but he should come in healthy off the bye week and have a big day against Las Vegas. The Raiders are 27th in coverage grade and 32nd in passing DVOA, and this game could turn into a shootout.

It has the second-highest total on the board at 47.5, so the passing games are expected to be prominent. "I expect Metcalf to be heavily featured against an overmatched Las Vegas pass defense," PropStarz says. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 12 NFL prop picks here.

