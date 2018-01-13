NFL Playoff odds, picks: Advanced computer model says Patriots won't cover against Titans

The four divisional round games in the NFL Playoffs will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. On Saturday, the Falcons are favored by three against the Eagles and the Patriots are favored by 13.5 against the Titans. On Sunday, the Steelers are favored by a touchdown against the Jaguars, and the Vikings are favored by five against the Saints in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With four eye-popping games and NFL odds already on the move

With a 178-82 record, SportsLine is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second straight season.

And after finishing the regular season on a blistering 74-22 run, it's fresh off a wild-card week in which it called the Falcons' huge road upset over the Rams. It also nailed the Panthers staying within a 6.5-point spread against the Saints. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

With the divisional round here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you the model says the Titans will stay comfortably within a 13.5-point spread against the defending Super Bowl champions Saturday night.

It's predicting a 29-19 Patriots win. Tennessee is staying within the nearly two-touchdown spread almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also says there's value on the Titans money line (+650) since Tennessee is winning outright in 25 percent of simulations.

The Titans have covered in four straight games against the 49ers, Rams, Jaguars, and Chiefs, three of which are playoff teams.

Tennessee will keep it within the spread thanks in part to running back Derrick Henry, whom SportsLine's model says will rush for over 100 yards and find the end zone. Henry, carrying the mail in place of an injured DeMarco Murray (MCL), had 107 yards from scrimmage against the vaunted Jags defense two weeks ago and almost 200 yards last week against the Chiefs on 25 touches.

The Titans have been keeping games close as well; their last three losses (Cardinals, 49ers, Rams) are by a combined 11 points.

And don't forget New England has lost to the Chiefs, a team the Titans just beat, and the Panthers at home this season. They're four games removed from a 27-20 defeat at the hands of the 6-10 Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 40.5)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-13.5, 48)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 41)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-5, 46.5)