NFL Playoffs 2018: Schedule, date, times, TV, streaming for AFC, NFC Championship Games

When Championship Sunday kicks off Jan. 21, you're going to notice one familiar face and three party crashers.

Of course, the familiar face belongs to the Patriots, who destroyed the Titans on Saturday, and punched their ticket to the AFC title game for the seventh straight season. Although there was some thought that Father Time might finally get the best of Tom Brady this year, that didn't happen. At 40 years old, Brady will be gunning to earn a trip to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in his career and for the third time in four years.

If Brady and the Patriots are going to make it to Super Bowl LII, they're going to have to go through the brick wall that is the Jaguars defense. The best way to slow Brady down is to beat him up and that's exactly what the Jaguars are good at. During the regular season, the Jags finished second in the NFL in sacks with 55.

The Jags are In the AFC title game thanks to a shocking 45-42 upset over the Steelers on Sunday. The trip to New England will be the third AFC Championship Game in team history. If they can upset the Patriots, they'll be making their first Super Bowl trip.

On the NFC side, the Eagles are headed to the conference title game for the seventh time in franchise history, thanks to a defense that completely shut down the Falcons on Saturday in a 15-10 win. If Nick Foles was supposed to struggle against Atlanta, he apparently didn't get the memo because he threw for 246 yards in the win.

The Eagles will be gunning to get to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history and to do that, they're going to have to beat the Vikings, who are coming off one of the wildest wins in NFL playoff history after Case Keenum threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the final play of Minnesota's 29-24 win over the Saints.

Although the NFC title game will be played in Philadelphia, there will be a lot of eyes on Minnesota this week, and that's mainly because Super Bowl LII is being played in Minneapolis.

If the Vikings beat the Eagles on Sunday, they'll become the first team in NFL history play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Vikings are playing in a conference title game for the 10th time in franchise history, but just the first time since 2009.

Of the four teams left, the Patriots are the only team that has won a Super Bowl. The Jaguars have never even been to the Super Bowl, while the Eagles (0-2) and Vikings (0-4) are both winless in their six combined trips.

Here's the complete schedule for the upcoming weekend, along with a quick look back at the wild-card and divisional rounds.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game

(3) Jacksonville (12-6) at (1) New England (14-3), 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Streaming: CBS All Access

NFC Championship Game

(2) Minnesota (14-3) at (1) Philadelphia (14-3), 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LII (Minneapolis)

Feb. 4

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC: (1) Philadelphia 15-10 over (6) Atlanta: After a sluggish start, backup Eagles quarterback Nick Foles settled down, the defense stiffened, and the Falcons couldn't convert on a critical fourth down with less than a minute to go that cemented the 15-10 victory and put Philadelphia in the NFC Conference Championship game for the first time since the 2008 season.

AFC: (1) New England 35-14 over (5) Tennessee: The Titans jumped out to an early 7-0 lead but it was short-lived. The Patriots scored 35 unanswered points, covered the 13.5-point spread by halftime, and advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight year.

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: (3) Jacksonville 45-42 over (2) Pittsburgh: The Jaguars jumped out to a 21-0 lead and then had to hold off the host Steelers in a back-and-forth second half to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns, but that wasn't enough to beat a Jaguars team that will now be in the AFC title game for the first time since the 1999 season.

NFC: (2) Minnesota 29-24 over (4) New Orleans: The Vikings shocked the Saints with an improbable win that came courtesy of Case Keenum, who threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the final play of the game.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 6

AFC: (5) Tennessee 22-21 over (4) Kansas City: The Titans pulled off a shocker to kick off the playoffs with an 18-point second-half comeback. Tennessee was led by Marcus Mariota, who basically willed his team to a win with two touchdown passes, including one to himself. The Titans quarterback threw for 205 yards and rushed for another 46 in the win.

NFC: (6) Atlanta 26-13 over (3) Los Angeles Rams: The Falcons capped off a wild first day of the postseason with Saturday's second upset. Thanks to an efficient performance from Matt Ryan (21 of 30) and a defense that was able to shut down the Rams' high-powered offense, the Falcons escaped from L.A. and will now travel to Philadelphia for a showdown with an Eagles team that won't have Carson Wentz.

Sunday, Jan. 7

AFC: (3) Jacksonville 10-3 over (6) Buffalo: The Jaguars rode their defense to multiple wins during the regular season, and that's exactly what they did in their wild-card win over the Bills. The Jaguars defense forced two turnovers and kept the Bills out of the end zone as Jacksonville picked up its first home playoff win since January 2000. The win over Buffalo sets up a rematch with a Steelers team that the Jags beat 30-9 in Week 5 in a game where Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions.

NFC: (4) New Orleans 31-26 over (5) Carolina: With Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in the backfield, Drew Brees didn't have to carry the Saints offense often in 2017, but he's definitely still capable of doing that, and we found that out in Sunday's wild-card game. Brees threw for 376 yards and two touchdowns to help the Saints advance to the divisional round for the third time in seven years.