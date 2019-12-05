NFL Week 14 QB Rankings: Josh Allen's ascent has the Bills within striking distance of the Patriots

Josh Allen has always had the tools. An arm as pure as Lannister gold. Speed that can be weaponized. The build to endure the kind of hits that result from a running style of play. But through the first year-and-a-half of his NFL career, after the Bills took him seventh overall in the 2018 draft, those tools couldn't overcome his flaws -- the flaws that made him such a polarizing prospect coming out Wyoming, namely his inaccuracy.

Too often, we saw throws like this:

In the first 15 starts of his career -- a span that begins in Week 2 of last year and ends with Week 4 of this year -- Allen completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards (6.7 yards per attempt), 13 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, and a 68.8 passer rating. His only redeeming quality was his ability to morph into the Bills' best running back. He racked up 736 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground -- or 49.1 yards and 0.73 touchdowns per game.

But something has changed since the beginning of October. In his past eight games -- an arbitrary starting point, sure, but also a decently sized sample -- Allen is completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards (7.2 YPA), 13 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 98.7 passer rating. He's also mostly maintained his effectiveness on the ground with 299 yards and five touchdowns -- or 37.4 yards and 0.63 touchdowns per game. Over his past eight games, Allen is legitimately performing like a top-16 quarterback.

That doesn't make him Lamar Jackson or anything, but he's been good enough in that stretch that his numbers are being compared to Lamar Jackson's.

We know about Lamar's heroics, but people aren't talking enough about Josh Allen.



LAST 8 GAMES:

JACKSON ALLEN

15 PASS TD 13

3 INT 2

1,422 PASS YDS 1,688

6 RUSH TD 5

739 RUSH YDS 299 pic.twitter.com/HsztyEKJUq — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 4, 2019

His crowning achievement, at least to this point, came in his first nationally televised game this past week. On Thanksgiving, Allen went into Dallas and dismantled a talented Cowboys team with his arm and legs. It was a performance that displayed all of his strengths.

His touchdown pass demonstrated one aspect of his development. Instead of looking to run after stepping up in the pocket, Allen kept his eyes downfield and bought enough time for Cole Beasley to gain separation.

Later in the second quarter, Allen reminded everyone just how difficult he is to bring down when he converted a fourth-and-short despite fumbling the center-quarterback exchange. How many other quarterbacks would've been able to salvage the play after the fumble?

His touchdown run displayed his speed. This time, pulling the ball down and running was the right choice.

But his best moment came in the first quarter in the shadow of his own end zone when he looked left, came off his initial read, dodged an incoming pass rusher to his right by stepping up, and then, on the run, threaded a dart into Beasley, barely beyond the trailing defender. It's an example of the kind of arm talent that made him such a tantalizing NFL prospect. But most importantly, it's a demonstration of how good Allen can become if he can continue to hone his ball placement.

There aren't many quarterbacks capable of making a throw like this.

It's even more ridiculous in slowmotion pic.twitter.com/MqyW3Mnjdt — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) December 4, 2019

So, what's changed? Over at Sharp Football Analysis, Nate Weller of Sports Info Solutions wrote about the Bills' increased usage of no-huddle, 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, and three receivers), and shotgun, and Allen's improvement as a passer off play-action under center. It's worth a read.

But Allen himself deserves credit for turning the corner. He's playing well enough for someone like me -- I never even thought he'd ever look this good, if I'm being candid -- to acknowledge his development. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed to last or continue along this trajectory. It could always stall. He could always revert back to his old ways. Sunday against a Ravens defense allowing 14.9 points per game during their eight-game winning streak will be a far bigger test. But if Allen does continue to play at this level, he gives the Bills both a realistic shot of winning a playoff game and maybe, just maybe, usurping the Patriots in the AFC East.

The Bills can clinch a playoff spot this week if they beat the Ravens (albeit, one huge if) and if three other results go their way. Even if it doesn't happen this week, it should happen in the near future. At 9-3, the Bills are two games up on the Titans -- the first team OUT heading into this week's slate of games -- in the wild-card race, and their win over the Titans earlier this season essentially grants them a three-game cushion with four to play. They're essentially a lock to make the playoffs.

What's more intriguing is that they have a legitimate chance to chase down the Patriots in the AFC East. They're only one game behind New England with one matchup in Week 16 looming. Sure, the Bills will probably lose to the Ravens. But the Patriots have to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, so there's a very real chance the Bills will remain one game behind the Patriots even after this weekend.

That still seems like a tall order, but regardless of how it shakes out, what's exciting is that it feels like we're going to learn something about Allen during the final month of the season. In his final four games, he'll face the Ravens (fourth in defensive DVOA), Steelers (third), Patriots (first), and Jets (10th). He'll be tested. If he falters, no one needs to write him off. The past eight games are already enough to offer hope of a better future. Allen has ascended. We still don't know how far that ascent can carry him or the Bills -- he still needs to continue to improve as a passer considering he's still only 25th in DYAR, 25th in DVOA, and 24th in total QBR -- but he's already ascended higher than many of us (me) ever expected.

In this week's edition of quarterback power rankings, Allen ranks in the top half of the list. I have no idea if he'll continue to ascend or if this represents his peak. But I'm excited to find out.

Before we move onto the rest of the power rankings, a reminder of the rules:

One quarterback per team. Whichever quarterback started in Week 13 will be the quarterback selected. That's why you'll see Nick Foles instead of Gardner Minshew this week.

Whichever quarterback started in Week 13 will be the quarterback selected. That's why you'll see Nick Foles instead of Gardner Minshew this week. Recent success matters more than past success . These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week.

. These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week. But reputation and history do matter, because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost.

because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost. There's more to the rankings than wins and losses. Wins are not a quarterback stat. While we're definitely taking into account wins and losses, it's not the only thing that matters. You'll see a ton of other stats listed -- like DYAR, DVOA, and total QBR. For an explainer on those stats, click right here. Yes, the eye test matters too.

Onto the rankings.