We're two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and already we have an idea of which teams might be headed for a serious title run -- none better than the dominant Buffalo Bills. Even so, upsets and comebacks are a weekly ingredient on the NFL schedule. So it's anyone's guess as to how Week 3 will unfold, especially with a handful of potential playoff previews on the docket.

Each week, we collect all of their best picks and betting advice in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bears -2.5, O/U 39

The Texans entered 2022 as a near-unanimous afterthought, but they've sniffed victory in each of their first two games, tying the Colts to open the season and then giving Russell Wilson and the Broncos a run for their money. Now, on the road against a Bears team fresh off a blowout loss to the Packers, they're positioned to get their first actual "W." Fantasy and gambling expert R.J. White has a pair of top-40 finishes in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and he likes Houston in this matchup.

White, who's returned over $2,500 to $100 players since 2017 as SportsLine's top NFL expert in ATS picks, makes five total SuperContest picks each week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Bears (-2.5) Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Bears

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Raiders -2, O/U 45.5

"This a game featuring two 0-2 teams that badly need a victory. The Titans are playing on a short week after getting blown out by the Bills on Monday night. But the Raiders are coming off a brutal loss where they blew a big lead. The Raiders will be able to move the ball through the air against a so-so Titans pass defense, which will allow them to pull out a close victory."

CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco is taking the Raiders to get their first win of the 2022 season, albeit just barely. Check out his breakdown of every game in Week 3 right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders (-2) at Titans Raiders Raiders Titans Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 50.5

"Of (this week's) seven potential teaser legs, one jumps out: Kansas City from -6.5 to -0.5 at Indianapolis. Patrick Mahomes has never lost a game indoors. While the 2-0 Chiefs have played to expectations, the 0-1-1 Colts are the league's biggest disappointment. This is obviously a desperation spot for the preseason AFC South favorites. It's the Colts' first home game. If they get Shaquille Leonard and Michael Pittman back, they could be competitive. I'll still take the Chiefs to win straight-up."

Larry Hartstein, former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, is all over K.C. as part of his teaser picks for Week 3, when Indy will look to avoid an 0-3 start.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-5.5) at Colts Chiefs Chiefs Colts Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bills -5, O/U 53

"The Dolphins beat a Ravens team that had a bad defense and a Patriots team that had a bad offense, so what's going to happen when they play a Bills team that's not bad at either of those things? It's probably not going to end well for the Dolphins. The other problem is that they always seem to struggle against Josh Allen. The Bills have won seven straight games in this rivalry and those seven wins have come by an average of 19.3 points per game. Some quarterbacks just excel against certain teams. We've seen Aaron Rodgers dominate the Bears, Ben Roethlisberger dominate the Browns and Tom Brady dominate the Bills; now we're seeing Josh Allen dominate the Dolphins and I think that domination continues on Sunday."

John Breech is on the Bills' bandwagon, projecting a 10-point win for Buffalo in Week 3. You can read all of his picks for this weekend's top games right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-5) at Dolphins Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Dolphins Bills

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Vikings -6, O/U 52.5

"The Lions over is a bet this season until it doesn't hit. This team simply refuses to die and thusly ends up in some kind of shootout every week. Imagine Dan Campbell yelling at you on the sideline -- you don't think about the scoreboard, you just feel like you shotgunned four Red Bulls in a row. Then you run on the field and pretend it's a one-score game."

Will Brinson is buying into Detroit's ascent, so much so that he's picking the Lions not only to stay within a score but beat the Vikings outright on the road. He's also betting the over after an explosive two-week run from Jared Goff and Co. You can catch all of Brinson's Week 3 bets at CBS Sports right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Vikings (-6) Vikings Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Vikings

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Ravens -2.5, O/U 44

The Patriots have had an ugly start to the 2022 season, barely edging the Steelers in Week 2 after falling to the Dolphins out of the gate. But SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is trusting Bill Belichick as one of his Week 3 best bets for parlay picks: "It's the Patriots' home opener, and they're the far superior defensive team."

If you successfully parlay Hartstein's Week 3 picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. Catch his full breakdown, as well as other picks for this weekend's games, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-2.5) at Patriots Patriots Patriots Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bengals -6, O/U 45

The Bengals are 0-2, Joe Burrow has been under steady duress and Joe Flacco is fresh off a hot finish leading a Jets comeback. No matter, says the SportsLine simulation model! The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and likes Cincinnati to cover on the road as part of a five-team parlay pick. The model says Cincinnati covers in almost 60% of simulations, making it one of its strongest Week 3 NFL picks.

Check out SportsLine for more analysis of this matchup, plus the model's other four parlay picks for Week 3, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-6) at Jets Bengals Jets Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Jets Jets

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Eagles -6.5, O/U 47.5

"Carson Wentz is the third notable former Eagles quarterback to join Washington along with Sonny Jurgensen and Donovan McNabb, and both Jurgensen and McNabb won their first rematches against the Eagles. However, Jurgensen and McNabb were better players than Wentz. That's not to say Wentz hasn't been solid with Washington up to this point, but the Eagles are overall a better team than the Commanders. Philly's ground game will propel the Eagles to victory, as Washington allows an average of 7.5 yards per rush this season, which is worst in the NFL."

Jordan Dajani is sold on the Birds as the class of the NFC East, even with the Commanders getting this one at home. Days ago, he liked the Eagles with a 4.5-point edge. Days later, with Philly now nearly touchdown favorites, he's still on board. Catch all of Dajani's Week 3 bets at CBS Sports right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-6.5) at Commanders Commanders Eagles Eagles Eagles Commanders Eagles Eagles Eagles

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Saints -2.5, O/U 41

"The Saints are coming off a bad offensive showing against the Bucs, but the Panthers haven't exactly lit it up, either. The Saints defense will shut down Baker Mayfield and his offense in this one as Jameis Winston bounces back to play better."

Pete Prisco, who's 8-3 on best bets this year, is putting his trust in Dennis Allen over Matt Rhule in this matchup of NFC hopefuls, and he likes New Orleans to win handily, by 10+ points. Check out his breakdown of every Week 3 game right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-2.5) at Panthers Saints Panthers Panthers Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 42.5

The Jaguars are riding high after blowing out the rival Colts in Week 2, and Trevor Lawrence finally seems to be coming out of his shell as a Doug Pederson disciple. But this feels like "a little bit of a letdown spot," Tyler Sullivan noted on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast" this week. The Chargers are coming off 10 days of rest, Jacksonville is traveling from coast to coast, and L.A. should be motivated to rebound following a tough AFC West loss in Week 2. Even if Justin Herbert's injured ribs force Chase Daniel under center (and the line inevitably drops), Sully is sold on the Chargers in this spot.

For more analysis and Week 3 picks from the "Pick Six" crew, check out the podcast right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Chargers (-3) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars Chargers

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -3.5, O/U 48.5

"The Cardinals have zero business sitting at 1-1 right now. Kyler Murray running around like a maniac on fourth down and making miracle plays is simply unsustainable. The Rams are being downgraded publicly because of Week 1's blasting by the Bills and then narrowly squeaking by the Falcons last week. But they took care of business against Atlanta before shenanigans happened and Buffalo just might be a buzz saw. The Cardinals are shorthanded at wide receiver and the Rams have the sort of superstars to slow down Kyler and limit this passing attack."

Will Brinson is all over the Rams as big favorites even in a divisional game. Find all of his Week 3 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3.5) at Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Rams Rams

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Seahawks -1, O/U 42

"The Falcons have been plucky to begin the season, owning a 2-0 ATS record. A special teams snafu by the Rams -- a blocked punt returned for a Falcons touchdown -- did bring Atlanta back to life with a cover, but the team still moved the ball well offensively and hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of utilizing star tight end Kyle Pitts. This week, the Falcons get their easiest opponent of the season thus far in the Seahawks, despite this game being played on the road at Lumen Field. While Seattle was able to upset the Broncos in an emotional opener, Geno Smith and the rest of the offense don't exactly strike fear in opposing defenses. They've also struggled against the run, ranking 28th in the NFL in DVOA."

Tyler Sullivan likes the Falcons not only to keep it close against Seattle but beat the Seahawks in their own stadium. You can find all of his Week 3 picks at CBS Sports right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Seahawks (-1) Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Falcons Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Buccaneers -1, O/U 42

Before you lock in any picks for what could be the last-ever Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady matchup, you'll wanna check in with SportsLine's advanced projection model, which is on a 139-102 run making top-rated NFL picks since 2017. More accurate than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span, the model has reason to trust Brady, even with limited weapons. The ageless QB has two or more TD passes in 13 of his 16 home starts with Tampa Bay, and he's had five straight starts against Green Bay with a passer rating of 95 or better.

We can tell you the model is leaning Under the total, and one side of this matchup is winning 60% of simulations. Find out which team to back, and more SportsLine analysis on this matchup, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Buccaneers (-1) Packers Buccaneers Packers Packers Packers Buccaneers Packers Packers

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: 49ers -1.5, O/U 44

The 49ers are transitioning at quarterback (again), this time with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center in place of Trey Lance. But Tom Fornelli, who's 17-6 in his picks involving San Francisco, is particularly encouraged by the Niners defense going into Week 3: San Francisco leads the NFL in total defense, giving up 210 yards and only 13 points per game. The 49ers also lead the league in first downs allowed and passing yards allowed, whereas the Broncos have been sloppy moving the ball.

We can tell you Fornelli is leaning Under the total, but to see his ATS pick for Broncos-49ers, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-1.5) at Broncos 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Broncos 49ers 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Cowboys -1, O/U 39

Brian Daboll has inspired the New York fan base after two gutsy wins, giving the Giants a surprise 2-0 start. Is it possible Big Blue can make it three straight in prime time? Cooper Rush will remain under center for the Cowboys, who are still missing Dak Prescott but fought hard to upset the reigning AFC champion Bengals in Week 2. The real question is, whose defense will make more noise under the lights? Dallas has maybe the best pass rusher in the game in Micah Parsons, while the G-Men will be adding reinforcements off the edge and have been especially feisty under Wink Martindale.

SportsLine expert R.J. White is 445-378-24 on ATS picks since 2017, and he's got a full breakdown and ATS pick for "Monday Night Football" on SportsLine, right here.