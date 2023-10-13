Somehow we are already a third of the way through the 2023 regular season, and as always there is an exciting slate of games ahead this weekend. Week 6 will see another game in London, and for a change the Jacksonville Jaguars will not be playing. It will instead be the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Weather across the country and across the pond could impact some upcoming games. Let's take a look at the teams that could be affected:

(Weather reports from weather.com)

Vikings at Bears

Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Weather forecast: Light rain early, showers in the afternoon

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 70 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 54 degrees

Wind factor: 15 to 25 mph

Seahawks at Bengals

Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Weather forecast: Slight chance of rain shower during the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 15 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 58 degrees

Wind factor: 10 to 15 mph

49ers at Browns

Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Weather forecast: Cloudy with showers in the afternoon

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 40 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 54 degrees

Wind factor: 15 to 25 mph

Panthers at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Weather forecast: Slight chance of rain shower during the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 53 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 87

Wind factor: 10 to 15 mph

Giants at Bills

Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m.

Location: Bills Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

Weather forecast: Cloudy with showers later at night

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 40 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 46 degrees

Wind factor: 5 to 10 mph