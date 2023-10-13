Somehow we are already a third of the way through the 2023 regular season, and as always there is an exciting slate of games ahead this weekend. Week 6 will see another game in London, and for a change the Jacksonville Jaguars will not be playing. It will instead be the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
Weather across the country and across the pond could impact some upcoming games. Let's take a look at the teams that could be affected:
(Weather reports from weather.com)
Vikings at Bears
Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
Weather forecast: Light rain early, showers in the afternoon
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 70 percent
Temperature at kickoff: 54 degrees
Wind factor: 15 to 25 mph
Seahawks at Bengals
Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
Weather forecast: Slight chance of rain shower during the day
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 15 percent
Temperature at kickoff: 58 degrees
Wind factor: 10 to 15 mph
49ers at Browns
Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
Weather forecast: Cloudy with showers in the afternoon
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 40 percent
Temperature at kickoff: 54 degrees
Wind factor: 15 to 25 mph
Panthers at Dolphins
Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida
Weather forecast: Slight chance of rain shower during the day
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 53 percent
Temperature at kickoff: 87
Wind factor: 10 to 15 mph
Giants at Bills
Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m.
Location: Bills Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
Weather forecast: Cloudy with showers later at night
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 40 percent
Temperature at kickoff: 46 degrees
Wind factor: 5 to 10 mph