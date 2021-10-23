The NFL's Week 7 slate is chock-full of some spicy matchups -- Bengals and Ravens, Chiefs and Titans, Colts and 49ers among them. While a number of other games appear fairly lopsided in the eyes of oddsmakers, that doesn't mean this weekend's lineup will be any less exciting. Betting on the games still requires premium insight if you're planning on winning big, too.

Panthers at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Panthers -3, O/U 44.5

Current: Panthers -3, O/U 43

"No, it's not fun to bet on the New York Giants, but do you want to bet on the Panthers as road favorites? Carolina will be without Christian McCaffrey again this weekend, and it has lost three straight after starting 3-0. Sam Darnold was playing excellently to begin the season, but he's thrown four touchdowns to go with six interceptions in his last three games. The Panthers' offense ranks 23rd in the league in offensive success rate, and since losing McCaffrey, it ranks 28th. There's not a lot about the Giants that I love, but defensively they've been good enough to believe they'll be able to limit the Panthers on Sunday and help keep this game close. Yes, we must live in fear of Daniel Jones slipping on a banana peel and fumbling for the millionth time, but Carolina's just as accident-prone."

That's Tom Fornelli, who knows how to make best bets. He's up to a 12-6 record on the year forecasting games ATS. Check out his other favorite predictions for Week 7 right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers (-3) at Giants Giants Panthers Giants Panthers Panthers Panthers Giants Panthers

Jets at Patriots



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -7, O/U 44

Current: Patriots -7, O/U 42.5

SportsLine expert and CBS fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White knows his stuff when it comes to best bets. He's been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the last four years, delivering a 57.1% hit rate on SuperContest picks over the last six seasons. That run includes two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

We can tell you he likes the Patriots to rebound and take care of business against the rival Jets this week, but you'll want to head to SportsLine for a full breakdown of his expert Week 7 projections.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Patriots (-7) Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots

Bengals at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -6, O/U 48.5

Current: Ravens -6.5, O/U 46.5

"The Bengals are legit, I think. Their defense is good, particularly against the run. Joe Burrow is starting to really come out of the post-ACL injury thing. Jonah Williams isn't getting enough credit for playing well at LT. And Ja'Marr Chase is an absolute monster out there. The Bengals played things right in terms of the draft and it's paying dividends. I'm not sure if I'm 100 percent sold on Zac Taylor as 'the guy' yet but Bengals fans shouldn't be either. John Harbaugh is the guy, though, and Baltimore is cooking. Lamar Jackson is running less than ever this year, Marquise Brown is having a third-year breakout, Rashod Bateman has returned from injury and Mark Andrews looks like a monster out there. I think the Ravens might be flexing on people over the next few weeks."

That's Will Brinson's take on this AFC North showdown, which he thinks could actually get lopsided. Check out Brinson's full rundown of Week 7 ATS picks and best bets right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Ravens (-6) Bengals Bengals Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals Bengals Bengals

Chiefs at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -3, O/U 56.5

Current: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 54.5

"The Chiefs have decided they are back. (They're) a good bet to win the division at +110 at the moment. There is so much football to be played. And if you look at how they've covered the last few weeks, they're scoring late. Like, they know they can't stop anybody, so they're just bombs away. So I will take K.C. to roll in this one, with Tennessee coming off an emotional win over the Bills on Monday night and playing on a short week."

That's Will Brinson from the "Pick Six NFL Podcast," where Pete Prisco and R.J. White joined the conversation to preview the Chiefs-Titans showdown. R.J. is leaning Tennessee, while Prisco is also buying that the Chiefs are ready to roll, taking the over for a game he expects to be "in the low 60s." Check out the full episode and subscribe to "Pick Six" for daily NFL goodness:



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-5.5) at Titans Chiefs Titans Chiefs Chiefs Titans Titans Titans Titans

Falcons at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -2, O/U 47.5

Current: Falcons -2.5, O/U 47.5

"The Dolphins are playing a week after being in London, while the Falcons are coming off a bye. That's a big edge for the Falcons. The Dolphins have injury issues in a big way. Look for Matt Ryan and the Falcons to win two in a row after winning at London two weeks ago. The Falcons take it."

Pete Prisco is pretty confident about this one, projecting Atlanta to not only beat Miami, sending the Dolphins to 1-6, but also cover. Check out Prisco's full slate of Week 7 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-2.5) at Dolphins Falcons Falcons Dolphins Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Washington at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -7, O/U 49.5

Current: Packers -7.5, O/U 48.5

Tyler Sullivan has been on fire with his top bets of the 2021 season, going 4-1 ATS with his Locks of the Week in Week 6, bringing his season total to 20-7-3 on best bets. Here, he's leaning Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers and Co. fresh off an emotional win over the rival Bears and now slated to match up with Washington's unexpectedly poor defense. The Packers are big favorites already, but he likes Rodgers enough to bet on No. 12 to get the victory and cover the spread, projecting a 10-point win for the home team at Lambeau.

Check out Sully's full slate of Week 7 picks ATS right here.

Eagles at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Raiders -2.5, O/U 48

Current: Raiders -3, O/U 49

"The Eagles are coming off a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which they gained a season-low 213 yards of total offense. Jalen Hurts hasn't looked good throwing the football, but not enough blame gets put on first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. Per TruMedia, Hurts has found success throwing against man coverage this season. Unfortunately, the Raiders line up in zone defense on 80.9 percent of their defensive snaps, which is the second-highest percentage in the NFL. Give me the Raiders."

That's Jordan Dajani, who also thinks the Vegas fan base will give the Raiders a boost back home in this cross-conference showdown. He likes the home team to win and cover here. Check out Dajani's entire slate of Week 7 ATS picks right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Raiders (-3) Eagles Raiders Eagles Raiders Raiders Raiders Eagles Raiders

Lions at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -13.5, O/U 49

Current: Rams -16, O/U 50.5

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is all over teasers this season. If you're unfamiliar, a teaser is a play that involves at least two games with more favorable point spreads than are offered with a traditional bet. Our picks will be limited to two-game, six-point teasers, meaning that a half-dozen points will be tacked on in favor of our chosen team in each game.

We can tell you he likes teasing the Lions to +21 against the 5-1 Rams, who will play host to Detroit on Sunday. Head on over to SportsLine to see what else he's suggesting this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Rams (-15) Lions Rams Rams Lions Rams Rams Rams Rams

Texans at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Cardinals -14, O/U 49

Current: Cardinals -17.5, O/U 47.5

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times to forecast the most likely winners of each week. And it's hugely successful, up almost $7,700 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception over six years ago. The model also enters Week 7 on an incredible 125-85 run on top-rated picks dating to 2017, and the teams at the top of model simulations this year have gone a perfect 6-0. In other words, trust the model!

This week, we can tell you the model is very high on Arizona, which is a huge favorite over the Texans, but the Cardinals aren't the only team it loves. Check out SportsLine for a full breakdown of this week's picks.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Cardinals (-18.5) Cardinals Cardinals Texans Texans Texans Texans Cardinals Cardinals

Bears at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -10.5, O/U 48.5

Current: Buccaneers -12.5, O/U 47

John Breech correctly predicted the Jaguars would snap a 20-game losing streak to upset the Dolphins in Week 6 (and even nailed the final score!), and now he's back with more spicy projections for Week 7. Justin Fields and the Bears have struggled to maintain a rhythm offensively, but Chicago's defense has been effective at rushing the passer all year. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are obviously the superior opponent, but they allowed the Eagles to keep it close in Week 6. They're coming off a long rest, but Breech likes the Bears to take this down to the wire, predicting a 23-20 Tampa Bay win.

Check out Breech's full slate of Week 7 predictions and ATS picks -- chock-full of big upsets -- right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Buccaneers (-12.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Bears Buccaneers Buccaneers Bears Buccaneers Buccaneers

Colts at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: 49ers -5, O/U 44.5

Current: 49ers -4, O/U 44

The 49ers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Colts on prime time Sunday night. And you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone with a better feel for San Francisco right now than national writer Tom Fornelli, who went 31-22 on best bets in 2020 but has gone an impressive 15-6 picking 49ers games. Does Fornelli foresee Kyle Shanahan getting back on track at home? Or is Indianapolis truly climbing back into contention after routing the Texans?

We can tell you that Fornelli is leaning over on the total here, but his much stronger play is on the spread, where he's going big on one side. Head over to SportsLine for his full ATS prediction.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at 49ers (-3.5) 49ers Colts 49ers 49ers Colts Colts Colts 49ers

Saints at Seahawks

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Saints -3, O/U 43.5

Current: Saints -4.5, O/U 42.5

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has combined his vast network of Vegas sources, plus experience at Covers, Pro Football Focus and The Linemakers, to establish himself as an ATS monster. He's a red-hot 25-9 in his last 34 NFL picks, returning nearly $1,500 for $100 bettors.

Here, we can tell you he's leaning under for the Saints' trip to Seattle, but his full breakdown -- including a stone-cold lock prediction -- is a must-read at SportsLine.