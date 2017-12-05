Nick Saban reportedly 'interested' in Giants last time; here's why it won't happen in '18

There is a never-ending list of jobs that Nick Saban would be intrigued by, whether it be college -- he was rumored to chase the Texas job and to be in charge of editorial content at the Longhorn Network at one point -- or the pros -- Saban famously flamed out with the Dolphins but is always bandied about in NFL coaching searches.

Naturally, with the Giants job opening up again just two years after Ben McAdoo was hired (reminder: I pointed out at the time there "was disaster potential" in the hire), Saban's name is back in the news, or at least the rumor mill.

It is pretty unlikely the Alabama coach would just up and bolt the Crimson Tide for the New York gig, and there are plenty of issues there about whether or not the Giants could pay his requisite salary or whether they would be willing to give him the kind of control he likely desires in terms of roster management.

But, again, coaching search + blue blood job = Saban chatter. And besides, as Peter King noted at TheMMQB.com on Tuesday, Saban was indeed "interested" the last time around. From King:

And here's the Nick Saban truth. Before the Giants hired McAdoo in 2016, an intermediary from the Saban camp reached out to a top Giants official. Said Saban might be interested. There was contact between the two sides, and after a couple of days, the word came back: "His wife says she's not moving from Alabama." Saban may come back to the NFL one day, and the Giants would be an interesting place for him, and if they could get him, by all means they should. But I get the sense the Giants at the highest level have been through the Saban dance before and won't be going through it again.

Again, this is one of those situations where it just feels unlikely for the Giants to pursue Saban. In fact, such talk of Saban being interested in the Giants job might even qualify as "rat poison" were one so inclined to use such phrases.

He's not going to be remotely available until the middle of January or later, thanks to Alabama making the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, and though the timing could still work for the Giants, one would think they might want to proceed a little more quickly than that.

Even if they were willing to wait on the coaching front, they could ultimately decide to secure a general manager before then. Dave Gettleman, the former Panthers GM who was once the Giants pro personnel director, has ties to the past without being too much of a connection to the recently-fired regime. He was hired by the Giants in 1999 and would be a logical selection as GM, especially with ex-Giants GM Ernie Accorsi, who helped get Gettleman hired in Carolina, running the GM search.

It's not impossible to imagine Saban and Gettleman -- or any other pre-selected GM -- co-existing, but it is difficult. Saban going to the Giants, or even Jim Harbaugh going to the Giants, would probably require some sort of Pete Carroll situation. Carroll and John Schneider, who have had a fantastic working relationship in Seattle, went to the Seahawks together when Carroll jumped from USC. A micro-managing coach like Saban or Harbaugh is probably going to want their hand-selected GM. Just my take.

Plus, is this the perfect landing spot for a college coach like Saban, who is doing to the SEC what Bill Belichick has done to the AFC East, dominating at such a rate that almost every program in the division is forced to reboot every couple of years? Hardly. Eli Manning is there, but no one knows for how long. Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins are uber-talents, but not under contract for the long haul. The Giants will have a high draft pick this year, but their core is questionably built around Jerry Reese's high-priced free agent acquisitions.

In short, it doesn't make sense to see Saban land in New York at this stage of things. That doesn't mean it can't happen, but if you're whipping up a list of coaching candidates for the Giants gig, you can probably feel free to leave Saban off it.