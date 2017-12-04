Giants reportedly fire Ben McAdoo, Jerry Reese days after Eli Manning is benched
McAdoo's season meets a premature demise after the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Raiders
The Giants dropped their 10th game of the season on Sunday in Oakland, days after coach Ben McAdoo benched Eli Manning for Geno Smith. Afterwards, McAdoo told reporters that "I'm going to coach this team as long as my key card works. I'm going to coach this team until I'm told I'm not coaching this team."
On Monday, McAdoo was told he's no longer coaching the Giants. He has been fired along with general manager Jerry Reese, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
McAdoo originally joined the-coach Tom Coughlin's staff in 2014 and served as the offensive coordinator for two seasons. He was elevated to head coach in 2016, where he helped the Giants to an 11-5 record and the playoffs. This season, however, was an unmitigated disaster marred by injuries poor play on both sides of the ball and punctuated by McAdoo's decision to bench Manning last week.
