The New York Jets are attempting to build somewhat of a dream team. After landing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade, the Jets grabbed Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman to bolster the wide receiving corps, then signed former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. While we are already into preseason football, some believed the Jets weren't done adding pieces.

This week, conflicting reports surfaced regarding Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is one of Rodgers' good friends. The flames were fanned by Rodgers himself, who tagged Bakhtiari in a picture of him and Jets wideout Garrett Wilson on his Instagram story. However, despite all of the smoke, there is no fire.

On Friday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Bakhtiari is not on the trade block.

"First of all, we're not going to trade David. So just get that out of the way," Gutekunst said, via Packersnews.com.

Apart from being one of Rodgers' best friends, Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro left tackle. The Jets could stand to add a left tackle, as veteran Duane Brown is currently on the PUP list and Mekhi Becton has played just 15 games in three NFL seasons.

Bakhtiari himself has played in just 12 games since tearing his ACL on New Year's Eve 2020, but Gutekunst said he's in "a good place" with the knee. With Green Bay working in a new quarterback in Jordan Love, Bakhtiari is an asset the Packers aren't looking to move.