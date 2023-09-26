The Week 4 edition of "Thursday Night Football" holds as much weight as any contest can this week with the 2-1 Detroit Lions heading to Lambeau Field to face the 2-1 Green Bay Packers with early rights to sole possession of first place in the NFC North on the line. Ahead of such a pivotal matchup, new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love may have a luxury not afforded to him in his first three starts of 2023 -- his full complement of playmakers on the field all at the same time.

Green Bay's top wide receiver Christian Watson has missed all three games to start the season with a hamstring injury. However, when Watson was asked Tuesday if he will be able to make his 2023 season debut on Thursday, he had a simple reply.

"That's the plan," Watson said, via The Athletic.

The Packers would love to get Watson back in action. His nine scrimmage touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 were tied for fourth most in the entire NFL among all wide receivers with a few of the league's best: the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, the Browns' Amari Cooper, and the Seahawks' Tyler Lockett.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones hasn't played since totaling 127 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches -- 41 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown plus 86 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on two catches -- in Green Bay's 38-20 season-opening win in Chicago against the Bears. Jones' 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter with the Packers facing a fourth-and-3 sealed the victory in Week 1, but at the tail end of the scoring play, he grabbed his left quad/hamstring area.

Jones didn't return to the game that day despite telling Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews that he could have if the team needed him to. He has since missed the team's last two games, but Packers second-year receiver Romeo Doubs, whose three receiving touchdowns in 2023 lead the team and tie his total as a rookie from last season, declared the Pro Bowler will be ready to go come Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

"We'll have 33 back," Doubs said Tuesday, via The Athletic.

Green Bay could be getting healthy just in time for its Week 4 game, which is good news for the Packers. And bad news for their NFC North rivals.