Packers reportedly schedule interview with Josh McDaniels, multiple teams interested in Patriots OC

Less than one year after spurning the Colts, it doesn't appear that Josh McDaniels is going to have any issues finding a head coaching job this offseason if he wants one.

The Patriots offensive coordinator is expected to land multiple interviews over the next few weeks and it looks like one of those will be going down in Green Bay. According to NFL.com, the Packers are expected to hold an interview with McDaniels on Friday. Since the Patriots have a bye this week, McDaniels is allowed to interview for open jobs this weekend. The Packers moved quickly to land an interview with McDaniels with the team sending in a formal request to interview him just one day after the NFL regular season ended.

Of course, if any team is actually going to hire McDaniels, they're going to have to convince him to leave New England. The Patriots offensive coordinator nearly left last season after being hired by the Colts, but in a shocking turn of events, he decided he didn't want the job after he had already accepted it. To keep McDaniels in New England, the Patriots reportedly gave him a five-year deal that's worth at least $4 million per year.

The new deal means that McDaniels could decide to stay in New England and hope he'll eventually replace Bill Belichick or he could decide to move on and take a new job this offseason. Although it will likely take a lot to get McDaniels to leave New England, the chance to coach Aaron Rodgers would probably do the trick.

Besides the Packers, the Browns and Bengals have also requested to interview McDaniels. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Dec. 30 that the Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is "very high" on McDaniels, which could make Cleveland a wild-card in the sweepstakes for the Patriots offensive coordinator. If the 42-year-old does leave New England, it would be to take the second head coaching job of his career. McDaniels was hired to coach the Broncos in 2009, but didn't last long and was fired during the 2010 season.

