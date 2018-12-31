Packers reportedly request interviews with Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores

The Green Bay Packers are embarking on a coaching search for the first time since 2006, and it appears that they'll be casting a wide net. According to multiple reports, the Packers have requested interviews with two New England Patriots assistant coaches: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The Green Bay Packers are expected to request permission to interview #Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching job according to a league source. Story upcoming on @BGlobeSports — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 31, 2018

The #Packers requests are now out and official. From what I hear, McDaniels will take part in a select few processes. A targeted approach for the right job. https://t.co/nH9Zrta4ad — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

It was additionally reported late last week that the Packers had already interviewed former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, as well as former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

From @gmfb: The #Packers got a head start on the coaching search process, interviewing former coaches Jim Caldwell (62-50 record even with the 2-14 post-Peyton year) and Chuck Pagano (hear him, Packers fans https://t.co/dKOFpE15TL) pic.twitter.com/ppt1ckP2zH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2018

ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky then reported that the Packers would interview many candidates for the job, and apparently that process is beginning in earnest on Black Monday.

McDaniels is one of the more highly-thought-of offensive coordinators in all of football, but it is perhaps surprising to see him get another head coaching interview so soon after he spurned the Colts last offseason. McDaniels accepted the job in Indianapolis, hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as well as several other assistants, and then decided at the last minute to remain in New England and reportedly become Bill Belichick's replacement in waiting. McDaniels is still a 42 year old with a respected offensive mind, though, so his being sought after around the league is not necessarily shocking.

Flores is coming off his first season as New England's defensive coordinator. He has been in the Patriots organization since 2004, spending time as a scouting assistant, pro scout, special teams assistant, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before replacing Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator this year. Flores first became widely known in the NFL world when he was seen on video substituting Malcolm Butler into the game before Butler's famous Super Bowl-winning interception, but he has since become a widely-respected defensive mind and, like McDaniels, is very young (37).

These two Pats assistants will presumably not be the only coaches to whom the Packers reach out, so we should be prepared to continue adding names to this list. Finding the right coach to work with Aaron Rodgers during the tail end of the future Hall of Famer's career is quite a task, and the Packers should leave no stone unturned.