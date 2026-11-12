The Denver Broncos will not be upgrading their linebacker room after all. The Broncos announced on social media late Wednesday night that "[t]he proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized."

Denver had agreed to send a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Henley on deadline day. The Broncos did not provide a reason why the trade is not being finalized.

According to ESPN, Henley did undergo a physical on Wednesday at the Broncos' facility, and when the trade was initially announced, the Broncos said it was "pending a physical." If the trade was scuttled due to a failed physical, it will show up on the NFL's transaction wire on Thursday.

Daiyan Henley DEN • LB TKL 51 FF 1 FR 2 SACK .5 INT 1 View Profile

Henley has played all eight games for the Chargers this season, recording 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, half a sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He's in the final season of his rookie contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The Broncos will move forward with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad as their primary linebackers, as they have been for the entire season to date. They still have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and they're still in first place in the AFC West. But they will not get the lift in the middle of their defense that they expected to get when they agreed to this trade in the first place.

On deadline day, CBS Sports gave the Broncos an 'A-' for this deal, given the help Henley would provide. Here's what writer Zachary Pereles initially said:

"The Broncos quietly made a helpful deal, acquiring Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley for a couple of mid-round picks. Henley has plateaued a bit the past couple of seasons after a strong start, but he's an impressive athlete who could benefit from a change of scenery. Vance Joseph has gotten the most out of lots of players, and Henley has the tools to be next in line."