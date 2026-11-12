The 2026 NFL regular season is officially halfway through, and it's about time we start paying attention to these division races and the competition for the first-round byes in each conference. The NFC North is completely loaded with every team having at least six wins, while the NFC South features four teams with exactly three victories. The quality of play may be different, but these races will be fierce nonetheless.

What about the Super Bowl favorites? The San Francisco 49ers look like the top dog in the NFC, while the one-loss Buffalo Bills are maintaining pace in the AFC. Let's take a look at the current Super Bowl LXI odds for the teams in the top half of the league, and examine how they've changed from the preseason.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds

49ers (had) great value

Hindsight is 20/20, but the 49ers may have always been the play in the NFC West and were a good value Super Bowl bet. In a division featuring the reigning Super Bowl champions and an alleged "Super Team," there sat the seemingly-always competitive 49ers. Believe it or not, there were TEN teams that had shorter odds than the 49ers to win the Super Bowl preseason. They were listed at +1900 and are now the favorites at +540.

Through nine weeks, the 49ers are the lone one-loss team in the conference and hold the No. 1 seed. This is San Francisco's best eight-game start since 2019, when they also made the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy ranks top three in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating this year despite the 49ers having the most games missed due to injury among wide receivers (39), according to CBS Sports Research. Injuries are again a concern with the 49ers, as they also have the most games missed due to injury overall with 159. John Lynch added defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Keenan Allen at the trade deadline to fill some holes and should return players like Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and CJ West soon.

Bears and Jaguars make massive jumps

Two teams made massive jumps into the top four: the Bears and Jaguars.

The Bears have gone from +2400 to +850 to win the Super Bowl this year. Chicago was coming off a season in which it went 11-6, clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2018 and won its first playoff game since 2011. It certainly looked like Caleb Williams had found his footing in the league, but the Bears were projected to have the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL this season. Each of the past nine teams to enter a season with the hardest strength of schedule failed to win a playoff game. Many saw the Bears regressing in 2026, but they may be even better this season. The Bears are off to their best nine-game start to a season since 2012, boast the No. 3 offense in the NFL and have a rejuvenated defense with the arrival of Jeffery Simmons. The Bears may be the best team in the best division.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, have seen their odds shift from +3000 to +750. Jacksonville is running away with the AFC South, as its six wins this season are as many as the rest of the division combined. The Jaguars are an NFL-best 14-2 over the past 16 games dating back to last year, while Trevor Lawrence leads all quarterbacks in total touchdowns in that timeframe with 42. With the No. 1 seed in the conference in reach, general manager James Gladstone went out and acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and safety Jessie Bates III at the trade deadline.

What I will say about the Jaguars is that there are not many impressive wins on their schedule. In Week 3, they blew out the Patriots, who have taken a step back from last year, and beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 4. If you were curious, the Jaguars' two losses this season came to the Broncos and Texans. They have an interesting stretch on their schedule from Weeks 13-15, where they play at the Bears, vs. the Steelers and at the Texans.

Rams still in striking distance?

Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, this year marked just the fifth time that we've seen an overwhelming preseason Super Bowl favorite with odds under +1000. The Rams were listed at +550 after loading up on big names like Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but now own the seventh-shortest odds at +1300.

The Rams are 5-4, and one reason is injuries. Donald and Garrett played together for just the first time this past week, while Matthew Stafford's two star wideouts in Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, turf toe) are now sidelined. Kobie Turner (groin) is on injured reserve, Poona Ford (triceps) and Jaylen Watson (shoulder) are out for the year, and Steve Avila (hamstring) is now expected to miss several weeks.

Even when the Rams were relatively healthy, they haven't looked like the team they were in 2025. To be honest, LA holding +1300 odds at this point is surprising. I would rather place money on the Broncos, Lions, Packers or even Vikings.