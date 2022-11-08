NFC South rivals will meet for the second time in 12 days when the Atlanta Falcons square off against the Carolina Panthers in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons and Panthers met on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, with the Falcons winning 37-34 on Younghoe Koo's 41-yard field goal in overtime. Last Sunday, Atlanta lost to the Chargers, while Carolina fell to the Bengals. Despite the loss, the Falcons (4-5) are still tied for the lead in the division, while the Panthers (2-7) own the worst record in the NFC. Carolina will reportedly start quarterback P.J. Walker again despite benching him at halftime in Week 9.

Panthers vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -3

Panthers vs. Falcons over/under: 44.5 points

Panthers vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta -160, Carolina +135

ATL: Falcons rank fourth in rushing yards per game (162.9)

CAR: DE Brian Burns ranks eighth in pressures (36)

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta has one of the best rushing attacks in the league. Led by the combination of Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons average 162.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. The team's 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for the third-most.

In addition, Atlanta is one of the least penalized teams in the league. The Falcons average just 4.3 penalties per game, which ranks second, behind only the Rams (4.0). Last week, Atlanta had just two penalties for 15 yards against the Chargers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina has one of the league's most impactful pass rushers, Brian Burns. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns ranks 13th in the league in sacks (six) and eighth in pressures (36). Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported last Sunday that the Panthers turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Rams at the trade deadline in exchange for Burns.

In addition, Carolina faces an Atlanta pass defense that has struggled this season. The Falcons give up 300.0 passing yards per game, which is dead last in the league. They've also allowed 15 passing touchdowns; just five teams have given up more. See which team to pick here.

