Matt Corral isn't the only notable name to join the Patriots after cutdown day. Hours after claiming the former Panthers quarterback off waivers, New England has also signed former Eagles and Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor to its practice squad, per ESPN.

Reagor's arrival coincides with the Patriots placing 2022 second-rounder Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, guaranteeing the latter will miss at least four games while recovering from a shoulder issue. Thornton is primarily known for his deep speed, which has also been one of Reagor's top attributes. Several of New England's other receivers, including reserves Demario Douglas and Tre Nixon, are also battling injuries, thinning the depth chart behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.

The 24-year-old Reagor is three years removed from going No. 21 overall in the 2020 draft, when the Eagles infamously selected him one spot before Vikings star Justin Jefferson. Traded to Minnesota prior to last season, Reagor competed behind Jefferson this summer, drawing brief trade interest before his release as part of final roster cuts.

Now in New England, Reagor will have an immediate chance to play his original team, with the Patriots set to host the Eagles in Week 1. Teams can promote practice-squad players to the active roster as many as three times during the season.

Reagor flashed his big-play ability in a 2020 rookie season that saw him approach 400 yards for the Eagles. But he was also plagued by drops, averaging fewer than 10 yards per catch the following year. After his relocation to Minnesota in a swap of draft picks, Reagor appeared in 17 games for the Vikings, manning punt-return duties but managing just eight catches on offense.