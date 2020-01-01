Pete Prisco's 2020 NFL Wild-Card Playoffs odds, picks: Eagles handle Seahawks, Bills upset Texans
The Seahawks are just as banged up as the Eagles, so take the home team and all of Prisco's wild-card round picks
Bring on the playoffs.
After a slow start to the regular season with my picks, I closed well with a nice December and a good Week 17.
I went 10-6 against the spread and 11-5 straight up last week. That got me to within striking distance of .500 as we head to the postseason. I am four games away from even.
The playoffs will change that.
Traditionally, I've been good in the postseason – you can look it up – and I expect to continue that this week.
Bring on the 2020 postseason!
Buffalo Bills (+3) at Houston Texans
Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
The Bills have been one of the surprise teams this season, but they have the defense to back up being in this spot. Deshaun Watson will challenge them in a big way, but I think they will be up for it. Josh Allen will be playing his first playoff game, but the Texans defense has major issues lately – even if J.J. Watt is back. Look for Allen to play well and the Bills to move on behind the defense. Upset special.
Pick: Bills 20, Texans 17
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-4.5)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)
The Titans are playing well as they move to the playoffs, while the Patriots are coming off a bad loss to the Dolphins that has them playing this weekend. They are not familiar with that in their dynasty era. But I think they will respond to it. Look for the defense to take away Derrick Henry and force Ryan Tannehill to win the game. He is 0-6 as a starter in his career against the Patriots, which will show up here. The Patriots get back on track and advance behind the defense and an improved offense.
Pick: Patriots 27, Titans 19
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-8)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
This is a rematch of a classic playoff game two season ago, which was won by the Vikings on the Minneapolis Miracle. But this one is in New Orleans. The Saints are a much better team at home and Drew Brees and the offense move it much better inside the Superdome. The Vikings have had defensive issues this season, and I think Brees will exploit those. Kirk Cousins, who has never won a playoff game, won't be able to keep up. Saints move on.
Pick: Saints 33, Vikings 23
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5)
Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)
Both of these teams are really banged up. But they were that way when they met in early December, a game won by the Seahawks on this same field. This time, the Eagles will win it. Carson Wentz is playing at a high level and I think that continues. The Eagles pass rush will steal the show here. Eagles will advance.
Pick: Eagles 26, Seahawks 20
