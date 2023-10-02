Davante Adams has reached a new milestone during his prolific NFL career. The Raiders receiver and former Packers standout reached 10,000 career receiving yards during Las Vegas' 24-17 loss to the Chargers in Week 4. Adams entered the game needing 41 yards to reach the mark and finished with eight catches for 75 yards.

Adams injured his shoulder in the first half but returned at halftime. Hitting the 10,000-yard mark on Sunday came with a cost for the star receiver as he revealed after the game that his shoulder isn't feeling so great.

"Definitely does not feel good right now," Adams said, per NFL Media. Adams said he had to "nut it up" to return for the second half. Fortunately for the Raiders, Adams has a longer lead-up to their next game since they will host the receiver's first NFL home, the Green Bay Packers, on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5.

Adams is the 53rd player in NFL history with at least 10,000 career receiving yards. He joins Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the only active players with over 10,000 career receiving yards. Chargers wideout Keenan Allen is slated to join this group as he entered the weekend with 9,689 career receiving yards before adding another 32 on Sunday.

Barring injury, the 30-year-old Adams will likely break the 11,000-yard barrier this season. Only 38 players have reached that milestone in the NFL's 104-year history. In the process, Adams would pass Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and Lance Alworth on the career receiving list.

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, 18 players with at least 10,000 career receiving yards are currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Adams, who also appears to be destined for Canton, Ohio, is hoping to make more history in the coming years by breaking Jerry Rice's record of consecutive All-Pro nods for a receiver. Adams is currently halfway towards reaching that goal.

Adams is also driven to prove that he can still put up gaudy numbers regardless of who is throwing him the ball. He did so last year after racking up 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns despite the Raiders quarterback at the time, Derek Carr, getting benched last in the season. With Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this season, Adams had 397 yards and three scores through four games.