The Ravens won't kick off their playoff run until the divisional round. When they do, they may have a key offensive weapon back in the lineup, with star tight end Mark Andrews returning to practice from injured reserve on Friday.

Andrews, who landed on IR after suffering a fractured fibula in Week 11, has officially been designated to return, opening a 21-day practice window. Baltimore can now elevate him to its active roster at any point over the next three weeks.

Coach John Harbaugh said after Andrews' injury, which required surgery, that the three-time Pro Bowler had an "outside chance" of returning late in the 2023 season, though the tight end's placement on IR guaranteed at least a four-game absence. Andrews has now missed six games in total, with second-year backup Isaiah Likely stepping in as the starter.

Likely has found success, scoring five touchdowns during the Ravens' 5-1 stretch following Andrews' injury, but Andrews has long been one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets when healthy. He still leads the team with six receiving TDs on the 2023 season, and topped 700 yards in four straight seasons from 2019-2022.

The Ravens won't learn their divisional round opponent until after Super Wild Card Weekend, but it will be whichever of the following lowest seed advances: the Browns, Dolphins, Steelers or Texans.