The Ravens endured a slew of injuries across the board in 2021, but especially at running back, where J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missed significant time, forcing the team to add emergency contributors like Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le'Veon Bell. Ahead of the 2022 season, they're not taking any chances. With Dobbins, Edwards and Hill all back in tow, along with reserve Ty'Son Williams and sixth-round pick Tyler Badie, Baltimore has added another name to the mix, on Tuesday agreeing to a deal with former Falcons and Panthers starter Mike Davis, per ESPN.

Dobbins figures to return to the top of the depth chart in the backfield, and Edwards, who signed a two-year, $10 million extension last year, is a virtual lock to serve as the No. 2. But with both veterans coming off serious lower-body injuries, the 29-year-old Davis could see a sizable workload out of the gate. He struggled to find space on an ailing Falcons offense for much of 2021 but has logged 20 starts over the last two seasons, most notably filling in for Christian McCaffrey during the Panthers' 2020 campaign.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2015, Davis has spent time with five different teams over the course of his career, first emerging as a spot starter for the Seahawks in 2017-2018, when he totaled over 700 scrimmage yards during his best season with Seattle. The best work of his career came in Carolina, when he totaled 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns while replacing the injured McCaffrey in 2020.

It's possible the Ravens are looking to further emphasize their already run-heavy offense during quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract year, especially after trading No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals during the draft.