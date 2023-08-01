OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It was the second day of padded practices for the Baltimore Ravens, and while Day 2 didn't have quite the physicality and overall energy as Monday, it was a solid session for both sides of the ball.

Let's break down what happened at the Under Armour Performance Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Red-zone offense continues to excel

The Ravens finished 30th in the NFL last season in scoring percentage; of all the opportunities they had inside the 20-yard line, they only scored touchdowns 44.4% of the time. Only the New York Jets and New England Patriots were worse.

The early returns at training camp are that under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the offense should perform better in that area.

Lamar Jackson, who was sharp throughout the entire session, found Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers twice for red-zone touchdowns. Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and Isaiah Likely got in on the action as well, crossing the goal line for short scores.

Agholor, who has made several plays in the red zone so far in training camp, called the wide receivers a "very talented group" that opposing defenses are going to have a tough time dealing with.

"As it goes for the other teams we play against, they have to defend us all, and that's the most important thing. For us, we just have to make our plays when our number's called."

Offensive notes

After a quiet day Monday, Flowers showed out during Tuesday's practice. In addition to hauling in two touchdowns in the red zone, he won three of his 1-on-1 matchups with defensive backs, including making his defender fall down on a post-corner route.

Agholor had his second straight productive afternoon. He matched up with Marlon Humphrey during 1-on-1 drills and made his presence felt. On one play, Agholor tripped before making a contested catch against the Ravens' No. 1 corner. On another, he beat Humphrey down the field, but an underthrow allowed Humphrey to recover and knock the ball away. With 2022 first-round pick Rashod Bateman still sidelined with an injury, Agholor is making his case to potentially have a bigger role in this offense than initially anticipated.

Beckham looked great in the red zone, but he and Lamar have failed to connect on long passes two days in a row. Monday's incompletion was understandable, as Beckham had to lay out for the ball with Rock Ya-Sin in tight coverage, but that's still a catch Beckham usually makes. As for Tuesday's drop, well, it was exactly that. On the first play of a team session, Beckham cooked Ya-Sin down the left sideline, and Jackson delivered a perfect ball to his wideout. Beckham just flat-out dropped what would have been a long catch and run touchdown. Ravens fans are surely hoping Beckham gets his drops out of the way now rather than when the Texans come to Baltimore in Week 1.



Defensive notes

Not a ton to report from the defense. While it didn't create as much pressure as Monday's practice, it still got after the quarterbacks for would-be sacks throughout the session. The first-team offensive line needs to do a better job giving Jackson time to find all of his new weapons.

Del'Shawn Phillips was probably the biggest standout on defense. The fourth-year pro's biggest play came in an early red-zone session, when he jumped a telegraphed pass from veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to secure what would have been a nearly 100-yard pick-six. A few plays later, he broke up a Tyler Huntley pass, and later in practice, he gobbled up Isaiah Likely after a minimal completion. The Ravens are stacked at linebacker with Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, but after playing in 16 games a year ago, Phillips should again be a solid depth piece.



In an otherwise uneventful 2-on-2 passing drill (LB/CB vs. WR/TE), rookie Trenton Simpson jarred the ball loose from Devin Duvernay after a short completion. He's flashed over the past two days.

Kyle Hamilton spoke to the media Tuesday, explaining how he's so much more confident in Year 2 than he was as a rookie. The Ravens have high expectations for the No. 14 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, with passing game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt saying that he expects Hamilton to be a "Pro Bowl-type player this year."

A few injury notes: Edge rusher David Ojabo is fine, per head coach John Harbaugh, after going inside with a trainer for about 10 minutes during practice before coming back out to watch the rest. Safety Geno Stone, who suffered an ankle injury Monday, will be out a week or so, according to Harbaugh.

Feel-good moment

Training camp is more than just 32 franchises preparing for the upcoming season. It's a chance for fans to watch their favorite teams and for children to see their favorite players -- and perhaps even interact with them.

Credit to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who has been selecting a child after each practice to come onto the field to throw with Lamar Jackson.

It's surely a moment they will never forget.