Ravens vs. Bills odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from simulation on 94-64 run

It's a matchup of two of the AFC's top teams when the 10-2 Baltimore Ravens visit the 9-3 Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens have won eight in a row with MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson running the league's top offense. The Bills have won four of five on the strength of defense and one of the league's top running games. Baltimore comes off a 20-17 victory against the 49ers in a matchup of the league's top teams, while Buffalo cruised to a 26-15 victory in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at New Era Field. Baltimore is a six-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Bills vs. Ravens picks of your own, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has analyzed Ravens vs. Bills, and we can tell you it's leaning over. It has also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Ravens vs. Bills:

Ravens vs. Bills spread: Baltimore -6

Ravens vs. Bills over-under: 43.5

Ravens vs. Bills money line: Baltimore -263, Buffalo +213

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson averages 81.4 rushing yards per game.

Bills: QB Josh Allen has 11 TD passes and one interception since Buffalo's Week 6 bye.

The model has taken into account that the Ravens are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after accumulating more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game. They ran for 178 against San Francisco, getting 106 and a touchdown from Jackson, and have the top rushing offense in the NFL at 207.8 yards per game. Jackson has rushed for 977 yards and seven touchdowns, while running back Mark Ingram has run for 837 and nine scores. Tight end Mark Edwards is the team's top receiver with 693 yards.

Baltimore has covered the spread in five of its past six games, and the defense is also one of the league's top units. The Ravens allow 18.2 points (fifth in the NFL) and 94.9 rushing yards per game (sixth). They have a strong presence across the front with Chris Wormley (300 pounds), Brandon Williams (336) and Michael Pierce (345).

Baltimore does its job well on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Bills spread on Sunday.

The home team is 6-1 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams and the Bills have a stout defense of their own. Buffalo is third in the league in scoring (15.7 points) and total defense (300.1 yards), and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leads the unit with 90 tackles. Safety Jordan Poyer is second with 81 tackles and has a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries. Cornerback Tre'Davious White has half of the team's eight interceptions.

Running backs Devin Singletary and Frank Gore have been the keys to success for the Bills, who are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog. Rookie Devin Singletary has rushed for 553 yards and the ageless Frank Gore has 552 to take some of the pressure off second-year quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills' QB has thrown for 2,591 yards and 16 touchdowns and has a big-time weapon in receiver John Brown, who has 61 receptions for 882 yards.

So who wins Ravens vs. Bills? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Ravens vs. Bills spread you should be all over on Sunday, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated picks, and find out.