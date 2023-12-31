Two of the toughest teams in the AFC square off in Week 17 as the Baltimore Ravens host the Miami Dolphins on CBS and Paramount+. MVP candidate Lamar Jackson was a star in Week 16 as the Ravens got an upset win against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins are coming off of a big win of their own as Tua Tagovailoa and company defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 22-20, on Christmas Eve. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Dolphins odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Ravens vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Ravens vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Ravens vs. Dolphins, the model is picking Baltimore to cover the spread. The model isn't expecting any kind of a letdown for Jackson and company after that impressive win against San Francisco, even on short rest. Baltimore has covered in four of its last five games, with the only exception being the overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

The Dolphins will be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) on Sunday, which means double the pressure on Tyreek Hill. This also adds extra pressure on Tagovailoa against the top-ranked scoring defense in the NFL. In addition, the Ravens are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 meetings against the Dolphins. You may be able to stream the game here.

