Robby Anderson to sign with Panthers, who continue busy offseason by adding former Jet, per report

Robby Anderson is signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes shortly after the Panthers officially released QB Cam Newton, who is now on the open market. The Panthers have replaced Newton with Teddy Bridgewater, who inked a three-year deal with the team last week.

Anderson, who found himself in the middle of trade rumors just before last season's trade deadline, caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns (averaging 15 yards per catch) during his final season with the Jets. An undrafted free agent back in 2016, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout caught 207 passes for 3,059 yards (with a 14.8 yards per reception average) and 20 touchdowns during his four seasons in New York.

The 26-year-old receiver joins a Panthers offense that is centered around running back Christian McCaffrey, who last season became the third running back in NFL history to both catch and run for over 1,000 yards in a season. The Panthers' offense also includes receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, who combined to catch 141 passes for 1,802 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Along with the additions of Anderson and Bridgewater, the Panthers have also signed former Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly, former Bengals offensive guard John Miller, former Raiders LB Tahir Whitehead, former Browns safety Juston Burris, and former Cardinals receiver Pharoh Cooper.

The team has also re-signed safety Tre Boston while trading OT Russell Okung to the Chargers in exchange for guard Trai Turner. Carolina has also traded QB Kyle Allen to the Redskins for a fifth round pick while signing former XFL star QB P.J. Walker.

The Panthers are heading into their first season under new head coach Matt Rhule, who got the job after leading Baylor to an 11-3 record last season. Carolina's new offensive coordinator is Joe Brady, who served as LSU's passing game coordinator during the Tigers' 2019 national championship run.